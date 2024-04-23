Global Gas Detection Equipment Industry Research 2023-2030: Technological Advancements & Innovations Maintain Growth Momentum

Dublin, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gas Detection Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Gas Detection Equipment Market to Reach $4.9 Billion by 2030



The global market for Gas Detection Equipment estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

Gas detection equipment plays a vital role in ensuring safety across various industries, detecting potentially hazardous gases and alerting personnel to potential risks. This comprehensive report provides an introduction to gas detection equipment, tracing its evolution and offering an overview of sensing technologies utilized in the industry.

In terms of market analysis, the report presents the current scenario and outlook for gas detection equipment, with fixed gas detection equipment identified as the largest product segment. However, portable gas detection equipment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth, reflecting the increasing demand for mobility and flexibility in monitoring gas levels.

Electrochemical Detectors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.8% CAGR and reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Metal Oxide Detectors segment is estimated at 3.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The competitive landscape of the gas detection equipment market is characterized by fragmentation, with numerous suppliers vying for market share. Leading suppliers are identified, and the report notes the intensifying competition driven by the availability of low-cost products.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.3% CAGR

Despite developed regions currently contributing the most significant revenue, emerging markets in developing regions are identified as hot spots for future growth, presenting opportunities for market expansion and penetration. Recent market activity is also analyzed to provide insights into ongoing trends and developments shaping the gas detection equipment industry.



The Gas Detection Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$384.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 2.8% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR.



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Persistent Need to Ensure Personnel & Plant Safety: Primary Demand Determinant for Gas Detection Equipment Market

Increasingly Stringent Government Regulations Create Highly Conducive Environment

A Peek into Regulatory Landscape

Sophisticated Wireless Systems Step In to Spearhead Next Wave of Growth

Ability to Address Diverse Needs and Wider Availability: Key Traits of Wireless Systems Market

Rise of Sophisticated Sensor Technologies Instigates Progressive Momentum

A Note on Sensor Technologies Used in Gas Detection Equipment

Hydrogen Gas Detection Elicits Heightened Attention

CO2 Sensing Gains Traction amid Rising Energy Costs & Stringent Environmental Mandates

Oxygen Sensing Systems in Novel Designs Come to the Fore

Natural Gas Detectors Grow in Popularity

Rising Demand across End-Use Verticals Propels Market Expansion

Oil & Gas: Major End-Use Sector

Challenging Conditions of Exploration Call for More Robust and Reliable Detection Devices

Newer Technologies Pervade H2S Detection Space in Oil & Gas Sector

Limitations with Conventional Technologies Drive Use of Ultrasonic Devices in Oil & Gas Sector

High Risks Drive Demand for Gas Detection Equipment in LNG Facilities

Uptrend in Oil & Gas Sector Signals Bright Prospects for Gas Detection Equipment

Chemical Industry Relies on Gas Detection Equipment for Regulatory Conformance

Gas Detection Steps In to Curb Accidents in Chemical Plants

Criticality of Real-Time Gas Detection in Mining Facilities Bodes Well

Common Mine Gases: Properties & Health Effects

From Canaries and Mice to Sensors: Gas Detection in Mining Improves Dramatically through History

Multiple-Sensor Instruments Emerge as Norm for Gas Detection in Mining

Power Sector: High-Risk Operational Environment Drives Demand for Gas Detection Equipment

Rising Demand for Electricity Creates Opportunities for Gas Detection Equipment in the Power Sector

Gas Detectors Play Indispensable Role in Personnel and Plant Safety in Water & Wastewater Treatment Industry

Gas Detection in Water & Waste Water Treatment: A Peek into Various Gases and Hazard Locations

Growing Demand for Semi-Fixed Detectors in Water & Wastewater Treatment Plants

Offshore Infrastructure Applications Drive Demand for Gas Detection Equipment in Marine Industry

Regulations for Ensuring Worker Safety in the Shipping Industry

Customized Gas Detection Systems for SOLAS Compliance

Ensuring Proper Maintenance and Care

Gas Detection Equipment Gain Traction in Automotive Manufacturing Environment

Increasing Automotive Production Augurs Well

Global Passenger Car Production (In Million Units) for the Years 2010, 2016, 2020, and 2024

Rising Concerns of Indoor Air Quality Drive Demand for Gas Detection in HVAC Systems

Hazards of Confined Spaces Drive Demand

Enclosed Parking Spaces: Potential Application Zones

Terrorist Attacks Drive Adoption of Gas Detection Equipment

Technological Advancements & Innovations Maintain Growth Momentum in Gas Detection Equipment Market

Integration of IoT, Cloud, Digital Communication and Mobile Device Connectivity

Sensor Technology Advancements Widen Addressable Market

Faster Response Time: Core Focus Area for Sensor Technology Enhancement

Select Latest Gas Detection Equipment Models

Pricing Pressures Continue to Dog the Market

