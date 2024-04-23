Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) Global Strategic Industry Report 2024: Market to Reach $52.6 Billion by 2030 - Focus on Smart Highways and Smart Roads to Enhance ITS Deployments

Dublin, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) Market to Reach $52.6 Billion by 2030



The global market for Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) estimated at US$27.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$52.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.1% CAGR and reach US$19.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Advanced Traveler Information System (atis) segment is estimated at 7.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.3% CAGR



The Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.3% and 7.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.7% CAGR.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 739 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $27.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $52.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.5% Regions Covered Global





MARKET OVERVIEW

COVID-19 Necessitates Profound Changes in Travel Patterns

Pandemic Holds Hidden Opportunity for Intelligent Transportation System

Pandemic Creates Need for Resilient Transportation System

COVID-19 Brings Forth Need for Intelligent Transportation Systems amid Certain Limitations

Competitive Scenario

Select Innovations & Advancements

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for 162 Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Intelligent Transportation System: A Cornerstone Technology for Smart Transportation

ITS Empowering the Real Modern Day Transport Infrastructure

Rationale behind Installation of ITS

Key ITS Capabilities in a Capsule

Enhancing Efficiency & Economy of Transport Systems

Ensuring Safety & Security

Key Result Areas of ITS in Ensuring Safety

'ITS' as a Means for Ensuring Better Environment Quality

Internet, X Ray and DSRC: The Key ITS Enablers

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Developed Markets: Traditional Revenue Contributors for ITS Market

Developing Markets to Turbo Charge Future Growth in the ITS Market

Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS): An Introduction

Different Phases of ITS Application

Broad Classification of Intelligent Transportation Systems

In Vehicle Intelligent Transportation Systems: A Complimentary Review

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Market Scenario in a Nutshell

As a Novel Platform Capable of Enabling Future-Proof Traffic Management, ITS Set to Widen its Addressable Market

Continued Rise in Vehicular Traffic and Need to Regulate Traffic Flow: A Business Case for ITS Investments

Growing Number of Road Accidents and Need to Ensure on-Road Safety to Commuters Drives Business Case for ITS

Focus on Smart Highways and Smart Roads to Enhance ITS Deployments

Highways: Global Cumulative Investments in Roadways Vs Actual Need for the Period 2016-2040 (In US$ Billion)

Growing Investments in Road Infrastructure Development

Heightened Focus on Integrating Diverse Technologies Set to Streamline ITS Landscape

Prevailing Technological Trends Fully Support Deployments of Large-Scale ITS

Rapid Urbanization Triggers Growth in the ITS Market

Increasing Number of Mega Cities Favors Future Growth

Major Global Cities Leading the Way in Deployment of Intelligent Transportation Systems

Growing Smart City Market to Drive Demand for ITS

How Intelligent Transportation Systems Benefits Smart Cities?

Capabilities to Improve Logistics Drives Adoption of ITS

Growing Emphasis on Smart Transportation Widens Prospects

Smart Parking Technologies Come to the Fore to Address Parking Related Issues

Transformational Role of IoT Expands ITS Application Areas

Advanced In-Vehicle Infotainment Systems Render Support to ITS Networks

Public-Private Collaborations Support ITS Development

Government Policy Vis-a-vis ITS Projects: Critical for ITS Implementations

Private Sector Purchases Set to Increase

The Secret of Success of ITS Projects Lies in "Concept Selling"

Rapidly Evolving Role of Cellular Networks in ITS: A Major Ongoing Trend

5G to Widen the Role of Cellular Connectivity in ITS Ecosystem

Dynamic Roadside Signs for Providing Information about Truck Parking Space Availability

Super Intelligent Transport Systems Emerge to Redefine ITS Concept

Amalgamation of Technologies Key to Success of ITS

Technology Developers & Authorities Seek to Bring Forward Interoperability Standards

Key Objective Areas of the Common Standards

Automated Electronic Toll Collection Makes its Way into the ITS Domain

Positive Outlook for ETC Systems Market

Growing Popularity of Road User Charging Brightens Market Prospects for ETC

Need to Avoid Lengthy Waiting Lines & Environmental Pollution at Toll Plazas Drives Demand

Innovation & Market Differentiation - Key Determinants for Success of ETC Projects

Lower Operational Costs of ETC Systems Enable Increased Acceptance

Smart Cards in Demand for ETC Systems

Cooperative ITS Promises to Change the Face of Urban Transportation

Europe Remains at the Forefront of C-ITS Efforts Worldwide

V2X Gains Notable Attention to Alleviate Traffic Concerns

Connected Vehicles Pave the Way for Wider Uptake of V2X Technologies

V2X Technology Improves Vehicle Telematics

ATMS Witness Greater Adoption

GSMA Issues Guidelines for Spectrum Considerations in ITS

Road Safety Cameras Augment ITS Capabilities

Role of Master Plans and Common Standards

Growing Data Volumes to Drive Use of Data Analytics in ITS

Using Open Data & Big Data to Improve ITS Services

Implications of Open Data in Designing ITS Services

Big Data Applications Raise Privacy Concerns in ITS

Protection for ITS Vital to Prevent Cyber Attacks

Key Issues to Reckon with

Potential Risks & Threats to Smart Vehicles and ITS Networks

Regional Differences in ITS Services Adoption Persist

Privacy Concerns

Low Awareness Levels on Benefits of ITS

Myths about Red Light Cameras Limits its Adoption

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 162 Featured)

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Advantech Co., Ltd.

Axis Communications AB

Aselsan A.S.

Applied Information, Inc.

Activu Corporation

Bentley Systems, Inc.

Cellint Traffic Solutions

Atkins

China ITS (Holdings) Co., Ltd.

Aptiv PLC

Atlantia SpA

BestMile SA

Beijing Wanji Technology

Busmatick Group

