Global Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Business Analysis Report 2024: Market to Reach $34.3 Billion by 2030 - Rise of Innovative Food Freezing Technologies Amplifies Growth

Global Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market to Reach $34.3 Billion by 2030



The global market for Frozen Fruits and Vegetables estimated at US$25.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$34.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The surge in demand for convenience foods has established a robust platform for the expansion of the frozen fruits and vegetables market. This report delves into the global economic landscape, analyzing the competitive dynamics among 185 players worldwide in 2023, categorized based on their market presence ranging from strong to trivial.

It provides an insightful overview of frozen fruits and vegetables, covering their types, value chain, and market outlook. Additionally, the report offers influencer insights, highlighting key factors shaping the market, along with product and technology insights driving innovation in the industry.

Frozen Fruits, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.5% CAGR and reach US$20 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Frozen Vegetables segment is estimated at 4.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

Recent market activity is thoroughly examined, shedding light on the latest trends and developments in the frozen fruits and vegetables market. With consumers increasingly seeking convenience without compromising on nutrition, the market for frozen fruits and vegetables is poised for further growth and innovation.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.8% CAGR



The Frozen Fruits and Vegetables market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 3.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR.



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Development of Cold Chain Infrastructure Drives the Commercial Viability of Frozen Fruits & Vegetables

Rise of Digital Grocery Trend, Set Into Motion by the Pandemic, Pushes-Up Demand for Frozen Fruits & Vegetables

Here's Why Consumer Preference for Frozen Foods is Growing

Growing Awareness & Debunking the Myth of Frozen Foods Being Inferior in Nutritional Quality to Benefit Market Growth

Rise of Innovative Food Freezing Technologies Amplifies Growth in the Market

Innovation in Frozen Food Packaging Remains Crucial for Sustained Growth in the Market

Plant & Vegan Based Food Trends Bode Well for Consumption of Frozen Fruits & Vegetables

Blockchain Emerges Into Spotlight for Its Ability to Enhance Safety of Frozen Fruits & Vegetables

