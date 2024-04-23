Ubiquitech Software Corporation Reports Total Convertible Debt Reduction in Excess of $1,700,000 During Past 12 Months

DENVER, CO, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTC: UBQU), a trailblazer in innovative software development, is pleased to announce that during its fiscal second quarter, an additional $700,000 of convertible debt principal and accrued interest has been eliminated from the corporate balance sheet. This brings the total convertible debt reduction over the past twelve months to over $1,700,000. The final numbers will be reflected in the company’s financial statements filed with OTCMarkets.com on or before July 15, 2024.

CEO James Ballas said, “The Strengthening of the company balance sheet continues. It marks an additional step toward ensuring the financial health of the company and reduced potential future dilution for existing shareholders. We continue to create a solid footing for the growth and expansion of our recently acquired subsidiary Innovative Outcomes.”

To hear Kevin Lamb’s informative interview explaining the background, business model, and projected growth of Innovative Outcomes, Inc., click the link here: https://twitter.com/jrc_stocks/status/1775984023623377382?s=46

About Ubiquitech Software Corp.

Ubiquitech Software Corp utilizes its state-of-the-art global internet marketing, Metaverse marketing, Affiliate marketing, Direct Response (DRTV) Television, Radio, Internet Content, SEO, and traditional marketing to drive traffic to its subsidiary.

About Innovative Outcomes Inc.

Innovative Outcomes is one of the fastest growing healthcare logistics companies serving medical providers and their patients across the United States. Patients First is more than a catchy phrase - it’s our culture.

Our mission is simple: provide ethics-based, compassion-focused assistance to medical providers and their patients. Our iPak – unit dose packaging system makes wound care simple and intuitive for all patients. As a leader in healthcare technology and logistics, we take the worry out of healing.

Safe Harbor

Safe Harbor Provision Cautionary statement for purposes of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Information in this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties, and assumptions include the execution and performance of contracts by the Company and its customers, suppliers, and partners. Please also review Ubiquitech Software Corporation, Inc. annual and quarterly financials for a more complete discussion of risk factors. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise. This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which such solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification of these securities under the laws of any such state.

