Global Calcium Nitrate Strategic Industry Report 2024: Market to Reach $16.6 Billion by 2030 - Widespread Opportunities in Wastewater Treatment Accelerate Market Expansion

Dublin, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Calcium Nitrate - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Calcium Nitrate Market to Reach $16.6 Billion by 2030
The global market for Calcium Nitrate estimated at US$11.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
This report offers an introductory overview of calcium nitrate, outlining its production process and key application areas. Fertilizers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.3% CAGR and reach US$7.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Wastewater Treatment segment is estimated at 4.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
Examining the competitive landscape, the report assesses the market presence of players worldwide in 2023, categorizing them based on their strength, activity level, niche focus, or trivial presence in the market. Recent market activity is also reviewed, providing insights into the latest trends, developments, and strategic moves within the calcium nitrate market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.1% CAGR
It conducts a comprehensive analysis of the global market for calcium nitrate, highlighting the evolving consumption patterns with China and the Asia-Pacific region emerging as primary consumers, while developed regions continue to present opportunities.
The Calcium Nitrate market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 4.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3 Billion by the year 2030.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|419
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$11.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$16.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Economic Update
- An Introduction to Calcium Nitrate
- Production Process
- Key Application Areas
- Global Market Analysis and Prospects
- While China & Asia-Pacific Evolve as Primary Consumers, Developed Regions Continue to Generate Opportunities
- Competitive Scenario
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
- Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Calcium Nitrate Fertilizer: A Lynchpin of Agriculture
- Calcium Nitrate Supports Nutrients Uptake in Plants & Yield Goals of Farmers
- Method of Applying Calcium Nitrate Fertilizer to Garden Plants
- Calcium Nitrate Proves Beneficial for Coffee Plantations
- Calcium Nitrate Ideal for Fertigated Crops
- Dynamics in the World Agriculture Sector to Favor Growth in Calcium Nitrate Fertilizers Market
- Rising Demand for Agricultural Commodities to Meet the Needs of Expanding Global Population
- Shrinking Arable Land & Declining Agricultural Yields
- Rapidly Evolving Threat of Plant Diseases and Concerns over Associated Yield Losses
- Fertilizer Demand to Post Gains in Coming Years
- Tumbling Down from Stratospheric Levels, Fertilizer Prices Remain above Pre-Pandemic Levels
- Widespread Opportunities in Wastewater Treatment Accelerate Market Expansion
- Calcium Nitrate Enhances BOD in Biological Treatment of Wastewater
- Progressive Tide in Wastewater Treatment Industry Bodes Well
- Deteriorating Water Quality and Widening Gap between Safe & Reliable Water Supply Intensify the Need for Wastewater Treatment
- Continued Competition from Alternative Wastewater Treatment Strategies
- Wastewater Treatment Growth Entails Bucket-Full of Opportunities for Calcium Nitrate
- Key Statistical Data:
- Established Image as a Multifunctional Concrete Admixture Augurs Well
- Calcium Nitrate Admixtures Curb CO2 Emissions in Cement Manufacturing
- Crescendo for Construction Industry to Set Firm Ground for Calcium Nitrate
- Surge in Infrastructure Projects Lay Robust Foundation for Calcium Nitrate
- Explosives: A Niche End-Use Sector
- Uptrend in World Explosives Industry to Improve Market Prospects
- Exploding Demand for Mining Explosives amid Spike in Rare Earth Metal Exploration Activity
- Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America
- Calcium Nitrate Gains Traction in Latex Coagulation Applications
- Growing Urban Population Driving the Demand for Calcium Nitrate
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 100 Featured)
