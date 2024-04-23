Global Calcium Nitrate Strategic Industry Report 2024: Market to Reach $16.6 Billion by 2030 - Widespread Opportunities in Wastewater Treatment Accelerate Market Expansion

Dublin, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Calcium Nitrate - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Calcium Nitrate Market to Reach $16.6 Billion by 2030



The global market for Calcium Nitrate estimated at US$11.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

This report offers an introductory overview of calcium nitrate, outlining its production process and key application areas. Fertilizers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.3% CAGR and reach US$7.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Wastewater Treatment segment is estimated at 4.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.





Examining the competitive landscape, the report assesses the market presence of players worldwide in 2023, categorizing them based on their strength, activity level, niche focus, or trivial presence in the market. Recent market activity is also reviewed, providing insights into the latest trends, developments, and strategic moves within the calcium nitrate market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.1% CAGR

It conducts a comprehensive analysis of the global market for calcium nitrate, highlighting the evolving consumption patterns with China and the Asia-Pacific region emerging as primary consumers, while developed regions continue to present opportunities.



The Calcium Nitrate market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 4.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3 Billion by the year 2030.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 419 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $11.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $16.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Economic Update

An Introduction to Calcium Nitrate

Production Process

Key Application Areas

Global Market Analysis and Prospects

While China & Asia-Pacific Evolve as Primary Consumers, Developed Regions Continue to Generate Opportunities

Competitive Scenario

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Calcium Nitrate Fertilizer: A Lynchpin of Agriculture

Calcium Nitrate Supports Nutrients Uptake in Plants & Yield Goals of Farmers

Method of Applying Calcium Nitrate Fertilizer to Garden Plants

Calcium Nitrate Proves Beneficial for Coffee Plantations

Calcium Nitrate Ideal for Fertigated Crops

Dynamics in the World Agriculture Sector to Favor Growth in Calcium Nitrate Fertilizers Market

Rising Demand for Agricultural Commodities to Meet the Needs of Expanding Global Population

Shrinking Arable Land & Declining Agricultural Yields

Rapidly Evolving Threat of Plant Diseases and Concerns over Associated Yield Losses

Fertilizer Demand to Post Gains in Coming Years

Tumbling Down from Stratospheric Levels, Fertilizer Prices Remain above Pre-Pandemic Levels

Widespread Opportunities in Wastewater Treatment Accelerate Market Expansion

Calcium Nitrate Enhances BOD in Biological Treatment of Wastewater

Progressive Tide in Wastewater Treatment Industry Bodes Well

Deteriorating Water Quality and Widening Gap between Safe & Reliable Water Supply Intensify the Need for Wastewater Treatment

Continued Competition from Alternative Wastewater Treatment Strategies

Wastewater Treatment Growth Entails Bucket-Full of Opportunities for Calcium Nitrate

Key Statistical Data:

Established Image as a Multifunctional Concrete Admixture Augurs Well

Calcium Nitrate Admixtures Curb CO2 Emissions in Cement Manufacturing

Crescendo for Construction Industry to Set Firm Ground for Calcium Nitrate

Surge in Infrastructure Projects Lay Robust Foundation for Calcium Nitrate

Explosives: A Niche End-Use Sector

Uptrend in World Explosives Industry to Improve Market Prospects

Exploding Demand for Mining Explosives amid Spike in Rare Earth Metal Exploration Activity

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Calcium Nitrate Gains Traction in Latex Coagulation Applications

Growing Urban Population Driving the Demand for Calcium Nitrate

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 100 Featured)

Acron Group

Fertiberia SA

Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO)

Hawkins, Inc.

Noah Technologies Corporation

Mil-Spec Industries Corporation

Adob Sp. z o.o. Sp. k.

Aries Agro Limited

Bio Basic Inc.

Haifa Group

Anmol Chemicals Group

Barium & Chemicals, Inc.

Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (MCF)

Anorel nv

IRC Agrochemicals Private Limited

