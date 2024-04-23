ATTENTION NASDAQ: SHCR INVESTORS: Contact Berger Montague About a Sharecare Class Action Lawsuit

PHILADELPHIA, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berger Montague advises investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against Sharecare, Inc. (“Sharecare” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SHCR) on behalf of purchasers of Sharecare securities between May 10, 2023 and March 28, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased or acquired Sharecare securities during the Class Period may, no later than June 18, 2024, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this litigation, please contact Berger Montague: James Maro at jmaro@bm.net or (267) 637-3176, or Andrew Abramowitz at aabramowitz@bm.net or (215) 875-3015, or CLICK HERE.

Sharecare, headquartered in Atlanta, operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Sharecare lacked adequate internal controls and; (2) as a result, the defendants’ statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times.

The truth was disclosed on March 29, 2024, when Sharecare filed with the SEC its annual report on a Form 10-K for the 2023 fiscal year. In this annual report, Sharecare disclosed that it had identified a material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting, and that “[a]s of December 31, 2023, the Company did not maintain adequate internal controls with respect to its revenue recognition evaluation resulting from a change in services provided to a customer, due to untimely communication between cross-functional teams.”

On this news, the price of Sharecare stock declined by $0.21 per share, or 28.28%, to close at $0.55 on April 1, 2024.

