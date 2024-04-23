H. Joseph Yost, Ph.D. Appointed Senior Vice Provost for Research

Washington, D. C., April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A world-renowned scientist and researcher, H. Joseph Yost, Ph.D. has been appointed to the newly created position of senior vice provost for research at The Catholic University of America, where he will lead efforts to expand the University’s research capabilities and build upon the rich research tradition of the 137-year-old institution.

Yost is coming to Catholic University from the University of Utah School of Medicine bringing more than three decades of teaching and research experience. He is currently the Richard L. Stimson presidential endowed chair, vice chairman for basic science research in the department of pediatrics, and professor of neurobiology and anatomy. He was previously an associate professor of cell biology and neuroanatomy at the University Minnesota.

“Joe Yost is an accomplished teacher and researcher whose work has led to amazing discoveries that will lead people to leading better lives,” said Catholic University President Peter Kilpatrick. “He will be an indispensable part of my leadership team, forging new paths for research and discovery at the University.”

In coming to Catholic University, Yost will be joining the second oldest research university in the United States and the oldest Catholic research university in the nation. As a stated goal of Kilpatrick’s strategic plan, Yost will be charged with elevating the University to Carnegie R1 status from its current R2 status. He will also be an ordinary professor of biology (ad interim).

Yost will begin his new position in August 2024 and will be part of the president’s cabinet.

“I am honored and deeply grateful for the opportunity to help build The Catholic University of America to a top tier research university. I look forward to serving on the leadership team and joining the vibrant community of scholars at Catholic University who are searching for and discovering truth in every field of knowledge. I am committed to promoting research and scholarship across all disciplines and enhancing Catholic education for the next generation.”

In his work as a researcher, he is focused on the intersection between model organism embryology, genetics and the discovery of novel disease-causing mutations in human genomes, focusing on congenital heart disease (CHD), embryonic origins of adult-onset heart disease, and pediatric rare diseases such as Kabuki Syndrome. His long-term work includes building and deploying national databases and developing bioinformatics tools that are disease agnostic and species agnostic. He also has experience in a variety of life sciences research approaches and model organisms, including zebrafish, Xenopus, mice, Drosophila, yeast, human iPSC cell culture and human genetics.

Yost is also a committed teacher, serving as a mentor to students and faculty, promoting research that is relevant to children’s health, and building bridges between basic and clinical sciences. He has also supported the mentoring of the next generation of biomedical scientists, with a focus on trainees who come from underrepresented groups. His former students and trainees are leaders of their own research teams as tenured or tenure-track faculty, or pursuing successful careers in medicine, biotechnology, public policy or law.

During his time at the University of Utah, Yost received numerous awards including the Gary C. Schoenwolf Mentoring Award, Distinguished Graduate Student and Postdoctoral Mentoring Award, Henry Gray Scientific Achievement Award from the American Association of Anatomy, and the American Heart Association’s “Heart of Gold” Award. He is an inaugural member of the Society for Developmental Biology Academy and a Fellow of the American Association for Anatomy. His recent election as Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement for Science (AAAS) cites “distinguished contributions by an exceptional individual who possesses a unique combination of research expertise, leadership skills, and a dedication to mentoring the next generation of scientists.”

Yost earned his Ph.D. in genetics from the University of Chicago and was a postdoctoral fellow at the University of California, Berkeley. He received his bachelor of science degree in biology and in the honors program at Creighton University.

Yost’s wife, Maureen Condic, Ph.D. will be joining the University as Faculty Ombudsman and Mediator. As a distinguished ordinary professor (ad interim), Dr. Condic will build programs in campus-wide interdisciplinary teaching. Condic, who is currently on the neurobiology faculty and Ombudsman at the University of Utah, and member of the National Science Board, will be charged with providing faculty guidance on policies, rules, and laws pertaining to their positions as well as advising the University's administration on faculty trends. She will also handle, when necessary, mediations with faculty members, students and the University’s administration.

