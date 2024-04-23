Global Infection Surveillance Solutions Industry Research 2024-2030 - Increasing Complexity of Healthcare Operations and Growing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases to Spur Demand

Dublin, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Infection Surveillance Solutions - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Infection Surveillance Solutions Market to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2030
The global market for Infection Surveillance Solutions estimated at US$670.2 Million in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.2% over the analysis period 2023-2030.
The global market analysis and prospects reveal steady growth in the infection surveillance solutions market. Surveillance software emerges as a significant contributor, holding a notable share. Among infection types, urinary tract infections (UTIs) exhibit a strong presence within the market. Hospitals play a pivotal role, representing a major share of the market demand.
Infection Surveillance Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 13.7% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Infection Surveillance Services segment is estimated at 15.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $237.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.1% CAGR
While North America and Europe maintain a significant presence in the market, the Asia-Pacific region is poised to experience the fastest growth, indicating evolving opportunities in the region.
The Infection Surveillance Solutions market in the U.S. is estimated at US$237.1 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$233.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 15.1% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.4% and 14% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.6% CAGR.
