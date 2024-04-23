Global Infection Surveillance Solutions Industry Research 2024-2030 - Increasing Complexity of Healthcare Operations and Growing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases to Spur Demand

Dublin, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Infection Surveillance Solutions - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Infection Surveillance Solutions Market to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2030



The global market for Infection Surveillance Solutions estimated at US$670.2 Million in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.2% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

The global market analysis and prospects reveal steady growth in the infection surveillance solutions market. Surveillance software emerges as a significant contributor, holding a notable share. Among infection types, urinary tract infections (UTIs) exhibit a strong presence within the market. Hospitals play a pivotal role, representing a major share of the market demand.



Infection Surveillance Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 13.7% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Infection Surveillance Services segment is estimated at 15.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $237.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.1% CAGR

While North America and Europe maintain a significant presence in the market, the Asia-Pacific region is poised to experience the fastest growth, indicating evolving opportunities in the region.



The Infection Surveillance Solutions market in the U.S. is estimated at US$237.1 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$233.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 15.1% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.4% and 14% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.6% CAGR.



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases Spurs Demand for Infection Surveillance Solutions

Rising Incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs) Drives Market Growth

Mitigating the Risks Associated With Hospital-Acquired Infections

Shift to proactive From Reactive

Initiatives for Stewardship

Report Production

Government Measures to Control HAIs Drive Infection Surveillance Solutions Market

Rising Prevalence of Respiratory Infections to Drive Need for POC Molecular Diagnostics

Global Number of Deaths Caused Due to Communicable Diseases (In 000s)

Infection Control Software Witnesses Steady Growth

Advantages of Infection Control Software

Clinical Surveillance Innovation to Spur the Infection Surveillance Solutions Market

Rising Need to Reduce Healthcare Costs to Propel Demand for Infection Surveillance Solutions

Rapidly Aging World Population to Drive Demand

Aging Population Steps-Up The Burden on Healthcare

Digitalization of Healthcare and Technological Advancements

Increasing Complexity of Healthcare Operations to Spur Demand for Infection Surveillance Solutions Market

The Move to Cloud Gains Momentum

Rise in Pollution Levels Trigger Increase in Respiratory Diseases, Driving Market Opportunities

Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Deaths Linked to Air Pollution

