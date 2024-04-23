The SBB Research Group Foundation Sponsors Renaissance Knights Chess Foundation

CHICAGO, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Renaissance Knights Chess Foundation collaborated in a volunteer initiative alongside the SBB Research Group Foundation, which partners with local nonprofits through its Champion A Charity Program.



The spirit of chess returned to McCormick Place as the 15th Annual Greater Chicago K-12 Chess Championship Tournament unfolded. Sponsored by the SBB Research Group Foundation (SBBRG Foundation) and the Renaissance Knights Chess Foundation (RKCF), the event aimed to nurture young minds through the ancient game of kings.

With a focus on empowering youth through strategic thinking, analytical skills and teamwork, the SBBRG Foundation, RKCF, and other partners organized a day of camaraderie and competition. Over 700 students from various grade levels were enrolled in the event, including several hundred from Chicago Public Schools (CPS) with Title I low-income backgrounds, highlighting the commitment to accessible chess education. Participants competed across various categories, showcasing the diversity and talent within the Chicago chess community.

Sandeep Navalgund, a Director at the SBBRG Foundation, expressed delight at the enthusiasm among participants. "It was great to see students and families excited to be part of the event, regardless of their age and skill level. The students' excitement made our involvement worthwhile," Navalgund remarked.

The tournament, sanctioned by the United States Chess Federation (USCF), provided a platform for young chess enthusiasts to compete in USCF-rated matches, improving their strategic skills while aiming for titles and recognition.

For those interested in tournament standings and memorable moments, detailed information is available on the official website of the Greater Chicago K-12 Chess Championship Tournament https://rknights.org/february-3-2024-greater-chicago-k-12-championship/

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies. In addition, the Foundation sponsors the SBBRG STEM Scholarship, which supports students pursuing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics degrees.