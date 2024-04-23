Anteriad Rebrands BNZSA, Expands Global Footprint, and Rolls Out New Solutions

Rye Brook, New York, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anteriad, the global B2B marketing solutions provider, today announced several major company milestones, including new client wins, the rebranding of BNZSA, new B2B marketing solutions, and global sales expansion. In the past 6 months, Anteriad has welcomed new clients globally, including StarTech and OnShape, which selected Anteriad for their programmatic capabilities as well as their custom audiences. Companies including Arcesium, Today Digital, Workday EMEA, Vertex Inc. EMEA, and Qrvey chose Anteriad for their content syndication solution.

Anteriad's acquisition of BNZSA last year was a strategic step toward its vision of becoming the global partner of choice for B2B marketing data and services. Today marks the official rebranding of BNZSA into the global Anteriad brand. The combined entity now boasts close to 300 dedicated professionals in Europe, enhancing its local expertise in growing markets worldwide.

Anteriad recently launched advanced Intent Reporting capabilities, available in the Anteriad Marketing Cloud, designed to enhance the effectiveness of (managed) content syndication and demand generation campaigns. The newly introduced Domain Detail View offers a comprehensive look at the performance of selected domains' intent trends alongside the delivery of leads from the customer's content syndication campaigns that track intent. Users can pinpoint companies and domains showing increasing interest in their content over the past 90 days and get detailed rank reports to understand engagement levels. Integrating intent data, such as domain and rank, with managed service offers a unique approach to helping marketers analyze market trends, optimize campaign targeting, and tailor outreach.

Continuing to invest in markets around the world, the company has also opened a sales office in India to connect this fast-growing market to the larger B2B global marketplace. The team will sell programs to India-based companies that want to target businesses in the US, EMEA, and across APAC, as well as enterprise companies that have regional offices and budgets to target the Indian B2B market.

Anteriad’s data-driven, global B2B marketing solutions continue to be recognized by leading research organizations and certification programs. Anteriad was named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Marketing and Sales Data Providers for B2B, Q1 2024, and a Market Leader in the Revenue Marketing Automation Solutions Report from Research in Action GmbH, Vendor Selection Matrix. Additionally, 451 Research initiated coverage of Anteriad in the Account Based Marketing sector. Q1 also marks a milestone for Anteriad’s data privacy and quality, which tied for the top score in Neutronian’s 2024 Q1 Data Privacy Scores report.

"The rebranding of BNZSA signifies far more than just a change of name; it's indicative of our evolution into a truly global brand," states Rob Sanchez, CEO at Anteriad. "As we integrate new customers and employees amidst our global expansion, we're driven by a common goal: to ensure our clients can 'Get in Front' of their next customer with greater speed and efficiency. Our philosophy to think globally but act locally allows our customers to enjoy the best of both scale and quality, making every interaction more impactful and every strategy more effective. It's not just about leading the market; it's about redefining it, globally. We're ready to make these opportunities a reality, together."

About Anteriad

Anteriad puts B2B marketers directly in front of their next customer and ahead of their competition. We are trusted by industry giants such as IBM, Microsoft, Forbes, SHRM, ezCater, and Lenovo to produce significant ROI multiples for their marketing. Anteriad delivers high-fidelity, privacy-compliant B2B buyer data, advanced analytics, comprehensive multichannel execution (full- and self-service), BDR and SDR-as-a-service in 26 languages, and expert advisory. The award-winning Anteriad Marketing Cloud platform monitors over 500 billion buyer-related signals each month to provide highly-rated intent data and power demand and performance programs across channels. Start creating your future today – discover how at https://anteriad.com/.