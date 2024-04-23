Europe Digital Health Market Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030: Shortage of Medical Professionals and Increasing Demand for Healthcare Fueling Growth

Dublin, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Digital Health Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Technology (Tele-healthcare, mHealth), Component (Software, Hardware), Application, End-use, Country, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe digital health market size is anticipated to reach USD 267.2 billion by 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 22.3% from 2024 to 2030

Increasing aging population, rise in prevalence of chronic disorders in Europe, and growing demand for remote patient monitoring are among the major factors driving the market growth in this region. For instance, as per the Eurostat statistics, on 1 January 2023, the estimated population of the European Union was 448.8 million people, with 21.3% of the population being aged 65 years and over. In addition, improved IT infrastructure, growing digitalization of healthcare, and rising medical expenses are also anticipated to accelerate the market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, the shortage of healthcare professionals and overburdened healthcare facilities are also expected to increase the adoption of digital health platforms.







Growing internet and smartphone penetration in Europe and increasing adoption of mHealth platforms by medical professionals for better patient engagement is expected to boost market growth. In addition, the rise in government initiatives for the promotion and development of eHealth services also supports market growth. In 2019, France implemented a new healthcare act based on the 'My Health 2022' plan, which aims to enhance the country's eHealth focus. The plan includes improving interoperability, implementing electronic health records (EHR) nationwide, utilizing AI in healthcare, creating a data hub for healthcare data sets, and investing in telemedicine introduced by the public health system.



In addition, the growing preference for healthcare platform upgrade services for better patient engagements in remote locations is driving the service segment growth. Moreover, training, staffing, maintenance, and resource allocation for pre- and post-installation of digital platforms to provide better remote healthcare services also support the market growth.

Furthermore, growing market player's initiatives to gain a competitive edge is driving the market growth. In April 2022, Amazon Web Services (AWS) in collaboration with University College London (UCL) established a digital innovation center at the IDEALondon technology hub. The center aims to help healthcare and education organizations expedite digital innovation and tackle worldwide challenges in their respective domains.



In addition, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular, and respiratory diseases, among others are accelerating market growth. For instance, according to the European Society of Cardiology, cardiovascular disease (CVD) is responsible for causing 3.9 million deaths in Europe and over 1.8 million deaths in the European Union every year.



The major players operating in the market are adopting strategies such as collaborations, supply agreements, and partnerships with a major focus on enhancing the product formation and reach.



Europe Digital Health Market Report Highlights

Based on technology, the tele-healthcare segment held the market with the largest revenue share of 43.2% in 2023, owing to the increasing aging population and growing demand for remote patient monitoring

Based on component, the software segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period, owing to the rising need for efficient management of organizational workflows in healthcare organizations

Based on application, the diabetes segment held the market with the largest revenue share of 24.3% in 2023, owing to the rising cases of diabetes among the population

Based on end-use, the patients segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 34.1% in 2023, due to the growing preference for telehealth services among the population

