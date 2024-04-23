Aspen Ideas: Health Announces Global Health Experts to Speak at Annual Summit

Aspen, CO & Washington, DC, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Friday, the organizers of the Aspen Institute’s annual health summit, Aspen Ideas: Health, announced additional speakers joining its deep pool of health leaders, innovators, and advocates confirmed for this year’s event in Aspen, Colorado from June 20-23, 2024.

The 2024 program will feature one-on-one interviews, panel discussions, and book talks with over 150 thought-leaders, including health care practitioners, public health professionals, biomedical researchers, policymakers, business and tech leaders, artists, and more. The three-day event, located on the Aspen Institute's beautiful Colorado campus, encourages attendees to engage in captivating conversations about today's biggest health challenges and tomorrow's most promising solutions.

Speakers announced include:

Vivek Murthy, 19th and 21st U.S. Surgeon General

Mandy Cohen, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

Moncia Bertagnolli, Director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH)

Jennifer Doudna, Nobel Laureate; Founder, Innovative Genomics Institute, University of California, Berkeley

Atul Gawande, Assistant Administrator for Global Health, U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

Lia Gebremedhin, Former Minister of Health, Ethiopia; Executive Director, Harvard Ministerial Leadership Program

Vanessa Kerry, Special Envoy for Climate Change and Health, World Health Organization; Co-Founder and CEO, Seed Global Health

Peter Lee, President of Microsoft Research

Samarth Kulkarni, CEO of CRISPR Therapeutics

Toyin Ajayi, CEO of Cityblock

Anne Wojcicki, CEO of 23andMe

Jerome Adams, Executive Director, Health Equity Initiatives, Purdue University; 20th U.S. Surgeon General

Kathy Corradi, Citywide Director of Rodent Mitigation (aka “Rat Czar”), New York City Office of the Mayor

Catherine Price, Health Journalist and Author, "The Power of Fun: How to Feel Alive Again" and "How to Break Up With Your Phone"

Solome Tibebu, Founder and CEO, Behavioral Health Tech

See a list of previewed speakers here . The full lineup of speakers will be announced in the coming weeks.

Aspen Ideas: Health is organized by the Aspen Institute with media partner NBCUniversal News Group.

This year, Aspen Ideas: Health’s program will focus on key themes including the genomic revolution, mental health, thriving at any age, the economics of healthcare, the risks and rewards of innovation, the intersection of health and the environment, and health policy in 2024.

Aspen Ideas: Health is the opening segment of the Aspen Ideas Festival , the Aspen Institute’s annual nonpartisan flagship event which gathers leaders and thinkers from around the globe to discuss the ideas that will shape tomorrow and help us understand today.

