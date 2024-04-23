United States Physician Groups' Practice Management Systems Market Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030: Improving Infrastructure and Digitalization & Government Initiatives to Improve Revenues

Dublin, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Physician Groups' Practice Management Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Practice Type (Single Specialty Group, Multi-specialty Group), and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. physician groups' practice management systems market size is anticipated to reach USD 3.91 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 9.47% from 2024 to 2030

The development and sale of value-added products are crucial in enhancing patient care, improving operational efficiency, and driving revenue growth for healthcare providers. The growing adoption of practice management systems in multi-specialty groups' practices improves efficiency, enhances communication, and streamlines workflows.





Major service providers are undergoing strategic development, contributing to the markets growth. For instance, in January 2024, Cardinal Health acquired Specialty Networks, a technology-enabled multi-specialty groups' practice enhancement and purchasing organization, for USD 1.2 billion. This acquisition is anticipated to accelerate growth in its Specialty Business for Cardinal Health. It aims to bolster its portfolio with cutting-edge technologies, capabilities, and talent to better serve critical business & customer needs.



The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the market growth. Many physician groups have been impacted by a significant decrease in revenue due to the postponement and cancellation of elective procedures and non-urgent visits. This has been especially challenging for smaller and independent practices.

The American Medical Association reports that spending on the Medicare Physician Fee Schedule (MPFS) dropped significantly to around 57% (USD 13.9 billion) in March and April 2020. However, the market growth has been positively impacted by the increasing adoption of telehealth and the shift towards value-based care in the U.S.



U.S. Physician Groups' Practice Management Systems Market Report Highlights

Based on practice type, the single-specialty segment dominated the market in 2023. This can be attributed to the growing patient preference to seamless integration between practice management systems and Electronic Health Records (EHRS) is crucial for efficient operations & continuity of patient care.

Growing adoption of EHR systems by single and multispecialty groups, rising need to improve the efficiency of practices & reduce healthcare costs, and availability of several integrated practice management systems are expected to fuel segment growth over the forecast period.

In January 2024, Henry Schein, Inc. announced the implementation of its full range of the company's cloud-based platform, including Jarvis Analytics, Dentrix Ascend, TechCentral, and Detect AI, an AI-enabled X-ray analysis tool powered on the 42 North Dental platform. It aims to provide a scalable experience for patients and clinicians across over 100 practices.

In December 2023, North Memorial Health announced the selection of the Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite. The aim is to help improve operation efficiency, minimize cost, and enhance patient and employee experience.

Company Profiles

Henry Schein, Inc.

Veradigm LLC (Allscripts Healthcare, LLC)

AdvantEdge Healthcare Solutions

Athenahealth, Inc.

Cerner Corporation (Oracle)

GE Healthcare

McKesson Corporation

EPIC Systems Corporation

NXGN Management, LLC.

eClinicalWorks

CareCloud, Inc.

Kareo, Inc.

AdvancedMD, Inc.

DrChrono, Inc. (EverCommerce)

CollaborateMD Inc. (EverCommerce)

OfficeAlly Inc.

Accumedic Computer Systems, Inc.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 145 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.11 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.91 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.4% Regions Covered United States





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. U.S. Physician Groups' Practice Management Systems Market

2.1.1. Market Snapshot

2.1.2. Segment Snapshot

2.1.2.1. Practice type segment outlook

2.1.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Trends and Outlook

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.1. Improving infrastructure and digitalization of healthcare

3.3.1.2. Government initiatives to improve revenue for physicians group

3.3.1.3. Development and sale of value-added services

3.3.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.2.1. Risk of data theft

3.3.2.2. Difficulty in maintaining confidentiality of patient information

3.4. Business Environment Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.5. Impact of COVID-19 on U.S. Physician Groups' Practice Management Systems Market

3.6. Regulatory Scenario & Reimbursement Framework



Chapter 4. Practice Type Business Analysis

4.1. U.S. Physician Group' Practice Management Systems Practice Type Market: Segment Dashboard

4.2. Practice Type Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2023 & 2030

4.3. U.S. Physician Group' Practice Management Systems Market Estimates & Forecast, by Practice Type

4.4. Single Specialty

4.5. Multi-Specialty



Chapter 5. Competitive Landscape

5.1. Company Categorization

5.2. Company Market Position Analysis

5.3. Strategy Mapping

5.3.1. Expansion

5.3.2. Acquisition

5.3.3. Collaborations

5.3.4. Others

5.4. Company Profiles

