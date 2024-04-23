Just in Time for the NFL Draft, Plex Partners with the National Football League to Launch NFL Channel, the NFL's 24/7 Free Ad-Supported Streaming Channel

Los Gatos, CA, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The one-stop shop for all things TV and movies, streaming media company Plex has partnered with the National Football League to stream NFL Channel , the NFL's 24/7 free linear FAST Channel. The partnership will kick off just in time for football fans to watch NFL Channel on Plex for nonstop coverage of the 2024 NFL Draft from Thursday, April 25 through Saturday, April 27.

NFL fans can enjoy breaking NFL news, videos, and highlights on all your favorite teams, plus live Game Day coverage, NFL game replays, original shows such as NFL Report and NFL GameDay Preview, award-winning content from NFL Media and NFL Films library, and an always-on channel ticker with year-round NFL news coverage - all for free using the Plex app.

Using Plex, users can stream the 24/7 NFL Channel on iOS and Android phones and tablets, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV/Google TV, and Roku, as well as smart TVs, including LG, Hisense, Samsung, Sony, VIZIO, plus game consoles, and more.

In addition to the NFL Channel , Plex has over 600 free-to-stream live TV channels in the U.S., featuring hit movies, binge-able series, news, and many other sports channels. Users can tune into any channel on any device without extra hardware. With action, sports, kids' stuff, cooking, news, and more streaming 24/7, Plex has plenty of Free Live TV for the whole family.

To get started, visit The NFL on Plex , or click to learn more about Plex’s Live TV Channels . For more information on Plex in general, click here: https://www.plex.tv/ .

The one-stop shop for all things TV and movies

Plex is a free ad-supported streaming app for everyone, with no credit cards, subscription costs, or hidden fees.

What’s better than FREE? : As the place for all of your media, Plex offers consumers more than just new movie rentals, including plenty of no-cost options with free access to 50,000+ on-demand titles, movies, and TV shows from the biggest names in entertainment as well as 500 + 24/7 live TV channels in the U.S. and 600+ worldwide.

: As the place for all of your media, Plex offers consumers more than just new movie rentals, including plenty of no-cost options with free from the biggest names in entertainment as well as 500 in the U.S. and 600+ worldwide. One list of all your movie and TV faves : with a free Plex account, you can keep a single, unified list of any movies or TV shows on any service and finally stop hopping between watchlists on Netflix, Max, Amazon Prime, Paramount+, and other streaming services.

: with a free Plex account, you can keep a single, unified list of any movies or TV shows on any service and finally stop hopping between watchlists on Netflix, Max, Amazon Prime, Paramount+, and other streaming services. Discover more of what you’d like : select your favorite streaming services (like Hulu , Netflix , Max, and Disney+) to discover more, search faster, and get curated recommendations without ever leaving Plex.

: select your favorite streaming services (like , , Max, and Disney+) to discover more, search faster, and get curated recommendations without ever leaving Plex. Connect with your friends: What if you could find what to watch next based on ratings and activity from people you know? With Discover Together , you can. Now, you can search for and add friends, share, comment, and more.

About Plex

Plex is solving the streaming media chaos, making it quick and easy to find, watch, rate, talk about, and recommend any movie or TV show streamed online. It is one window into ALL streaming services, including those you subscribe to. Available in over 180 countries and partnering with some of the biggest names in entertainment, Plex is the first and only streaming platform to offer access to free entertainment - including over 50,000 free titles, movies, and TV shows on-demand, premium movie rentals, as well as hundreds of free-to-stream live TV channels spanning virtually all genres, interests, and languages. For more information, visit https://plex.tv and follow @plex on Twitter, Facebook , and Instagram .



