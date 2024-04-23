HealthSource of Ohio names Jody Prather, MD, as its President and CEO

CINCINNATI, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthSource of Ohio announced today the appointment of Jody Prather, MD as its next President and Chief Executive Officer following an extensive, nationwide search process. Dr. Prather succeeds Kim Patton, who announced in May 2023 her intention to retire from HealthSource. Dr. Prather will officially take over as CEO effective May 30, 2024.



“We are delighted to welcome Jody as our new President and Chief Executive Officer,” said Mark A. McAndrew, HealthSource Board Chair & Partner at Taft. “His extensive experience as a primary care physician and his innovative approach to healthcare leadership make him the ideal choice to drive HealthSource’s mission forward. His dedication to enhancing patient wellness and healthcare access in rural communities builds upon the solid foundation laid by Kim Patton, whose leadership of HealthSource for over 30 years has left HealthSource well-positioned for continued success.”

“Having known Jody Prather for most of my life, I've always been aware of his commitment to service, but during my years as Governor, as we have worked together closely on multiple fronts ranging from the pandemic to development of health care access across the Commonwealth, I've gotten to see his leadership ability, as well as his forward-looking vision for developing the next generation of healthcare solutions,” said Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear. “I certainly wish him well, and I know that HealthSource and the patients it serves will benefit from Jody’s skill set and passion for high quality healthcare.”

Previously, Dr. Prather served as the Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer with Baptist Health, a nine-hospital health system headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. In that role, he developed strategic initiatives for business development, growth, strategic partnerships, and innovation. He oversaw Baptist Health’s marketing and communications strategies, including digital engagement, advertising, public relations, and internal communications. Dr. Prather has led the system through significant growth focused on expanding access to medical care, adding advanced technology, and meeting the distinctive health needs of each of Baptist Health’s communities.

Born and raised in rural Hardin County, Kentucky, Dr. Prather attended Centre College and earned his medical degree from the University of Louisville. After completing a family medicine residency at the Trover Clinic in Madisonville, Kentucky, he began his career in private practice in Elizabethtown. He joined Hardin Memorial Health, a regional health system serving a nine-county service area in central Kentucky, as its first vice president and chief medical officer in 2010 where he provided operational, clinical, and strategic oversight, while building the system’s first employed medical group.

Following that position, Dr. Prather was named vice president and chief medical officer for Baptist Health, serving as the system’s first chief medical officer overseeing system-wide quality initiatives. He rejoined Hardin Memorial as vice president for population health and chief medical officer for Hardin Memorial Health Medical Group in 2013, assuming additional responsibilities as chief strategy officer in 2017, before returning to the system role in oversight of strategy in 2018.

“It’s a genuine honor to have the opportunity to follow Kim’s strong, longtime leadership,” said Dr. Prather. “Kim certainly left the organization in a place where we are well-positioned to move forward into the next generation of healthcare, and I’m privileged to have the opportunity to play a role in shaping that vision and direction. I am extremely excited to be joining the HealthSource team, and working with all our leaders, clinicians, and other team members to continue the incredible trajectory the organization is on.”

Dr. Prather and his wife, Missy, a retired registered nurse, have three children.

About HealthSource of Ohio

HealthSource of Ohio is Ohio’s largest community health center which is nationally recognized for its excellence. HealthSource of Ohio is comprised of 22 sites that provide comprehensive primary care to nearly 100,000 patients in southern Ohio and employs more than 400 clinicians and employees. HealthSource of Ohio's service area includes eight counties in Southern Ohio: Adams, Brown, Clermont, Clinton, Fayette, Hamilton, Highland, and Warren.

