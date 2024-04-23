Digital PCR and Quantitative PCR Market Report 2024 - Global Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030

Dublin, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital PCR and Quantitative PCR Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global digital PCR and quantitative PCR market is expected to reach an estimated $5.8 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.0% from 2024 to 2030.



The future of the global digital PCR and quantitative PCR market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital & diagnostic center, research laboratories & academic institute, pharmaceutical & biotechnology company, clinical research organization, and forensic laboratory markets.

The major drivers for this market are strict regulations pertaining to clinical trials, medication development, and genetic testing, PCR operations are being revolutionized by advances in automation and robotics, as well as, expansion of molecular biology applications in genomics and personalized medicines around the globe.



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies digital PCR and quantitative PCR companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Features of the Global Digital PCR and Quantitative PCR Market

Market Size Estimates: Digital PCR and quantitative PCR market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Digital PCR and quantitative PCR market size by product type, application, end use, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Digital PCR and quantitative PCR market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different product type, application, end use, and regions for the digital PCR and quantitative PCR market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the digital PCR and quantitative PCR market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Digital PCR and Quantitative PCR Market Insights

Clinical will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to the evolving PCR landscape, spurred by rising demand in clinical contexts.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to favorable regulations, government attempts to expand healthcare infrastructure, and the region's high illness prevalence.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Digital PCR and Quantitative PCR Market: Market Dynamics

2.1 Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2 Supply Chain

2.3 Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Digital PCR and Quantitative PCR Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3 Global Digital PCR and Quantitative PCR Market by Product Type

3.3.1 Quantitative PCR

3.3.2 Digital PCR

3.4 Global Digital PCR and Quantitative PCR Market by Application

3.4.1 Clinical Applications

3.4.2 Research Applications

3.4.3 Pathogen Testing

3.4.4 Oncology Testing

3.4.5 Blood Screening

3.4.6 Others

3.5 Global Digital PCR and Quantitative PCR Market by End Use

3.5.1 Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers

3.5.2 Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes

3.5.3 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

3.5.4 Clinical Research Organizations

3.5.5 Forensic Laboratories



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1 Global Digital PCR and Quantitative PCR Market by Region

4.2 North American Digital PCR and Quantitative PCR Market

4.2.1 North American Digital PCR and Quantitative PCR Market by Application: Clinical Applications, Research Applications, Pathogen Testing, Oncology Testing, Blood Screening, and Others

4.2.2 North American Digital PCR and Quantitative PCR Market by End Use: Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers, Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Clinical Research Organizations, and Forensic Laboratories

4.3 European Digital PCR and Quantitative PCR Market

4.4 APAC Digital PCR and Quantitative PCR Market

4.5 RoW Digital PCR and Quantitative PCR Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1 Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2 Operational Integration

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1 Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1 Growth Opportunities for the Global Digital PCR and Quantitative PCR Market by Product Type

6.1.2 Growth Opportunities for the Global Digital PCR and Quantitative PCR Market by Application

6.1.3 Growth Opportunities for the Global Digital PCR and Quantitative PCR Market by End Use

6.1.4 Growth Opportunities for the Global Digital PCR and Quantitative PCR Market by Region

6.2 Emerging Trends in the Global Digital PCR and Quantitative PCR Market

6.3 Strategic Analysis

6.3.1 New Product Development

6.3.2 Capacity Expansion of the Global Digital PCR and Quantitative PCR Market

6.3.3 Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Digital PCR and Quantitative PCR Market

6.3.4 Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1 Bio Rad Laboratories

7.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific

7.3 Qiagen

7.4 F. Hoffmann La Roche

7.5 Abbott Laboratories

7.6 Agilent Technologies

7.7 BD

7.8 Danaher

7.9 Merck

7.10 Takara Bio

