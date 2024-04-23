Building Thermal Insulation Market 2024: Global Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis to 2030 Featuring Owens Corning, Kingspan, Saint-Gobain, Rockwool, BASF, Huntsman, DOW, & Johns Manville

Dublin, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Building Thermal Insulation Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2024-2030]" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global building thermal insulation market is expected to reach an estimated $54.5 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2030.



The future of the global building thermal insulation market looks promising with opportunities in residential and non-residential buildings. The major drivers for this market are growth in building and construction industry and stringent government regulations for reduction of greenhouse gas emission and to increase energy efficiency.



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies building thermal insulation companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Features of Building Thermal Insulation Market

Market Size Estimates: Building thermal insulation market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (kilotons)

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018-2023) and forecast (2024-2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Building thermal insulation market size by various segments, such as end use industry, material, and application, in terms of value and volume.

Regional Analysis: Building thermal insulation market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different end use industries, applications, materials, and regions for the building thermal insulation market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the building thermal insulation market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Building Thermal Insulation Market Insight

Fiberglass material segment is likely to experience the highest growth during the forecast period due to its environment-friendly and better flame-retardant properties.

Residential is expected to remain the largest market by value and volume. Growth in housing demand and increasing awareness of energy efficiency would spur growth for this segment over the forecast period.

Europe is expected to remain the largest market due to stringent government regulations to lower energy consumption and reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. Asia Pacific is expected to witness good growth over the forecast period because of increasing awareness of energy efficiency and growth in housing demand.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2: Global Building Thermal Insulation Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global Building Thermal Insulation Market by Material

3.3.1: Stone Wool

3.3.2: Fiberglass

3.3.3: Plastics Foam

3.3.4: Others

3.4: Global Building Thermal Insulation Market by End Use Industry

3.4.1: Residential

3.4.2: Non-Residential

3.5: Global Building Thermal Insulation Market by Application

3.5.1: Walls

3.5.2: Roofs

3.5.3: Floors



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Building Thermal Insulation Market by Region

4.2: North American Building Thermal Insulation Market

4.2.1: Market by Material

4.2.2: Market by End Use Industry

4.3: European Building Thermal Insulation Market

4.3.1: Market by Material

4.3.2: Market by End Use Industry

4.4: APAC Building Thermal Insulation Market

4.4.1: Market by Material

4.4.2: Market by End Use Industry

4.5: ROW Building Thermal Insulation Market

4.5.1: Market by Material

4.5.2: Market by End Use Industry



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Building Thermal Insulation Market by End Use Industry

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Building Thermal Insulation Market by Application

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Building Thermal Insulation Market by Material

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Building Thermal Insulation Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Building Thermal Insulation Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Mergers and Acquisitions in the Global Building Thermal Insulation Industry

6.3.3: Capacity Expansion

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing

6.3.5: Technology Development



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Owens Corning

7.2: Kingspan Group

7.3: Saint-Gobain

7.4: Rockwool

7.5: BASF

7.6: Huntsman

7.7: DOW

7.8: Johns Manville

7.9: Rockwool

