Automotive Adhesive Market Report 2024 - Global Trends, Forecasts and Competitive Analysis to 2030 Featruring Henkel, 3M, H.B. Fuller, Arkema, Sika

The global automotive adhesive market is expected to reach an estimated $23.9 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 11.4% from 2024 to 2030.



The future of the global automotive adhesive market looks promising with opportunities in passenger car and light commercial vehicles. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for lightweight materials in vehicle manufacturing and replacement of mechanical fasteners with adhesives to make vehicles lighter and to meet higher fuel economy requirements.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include increasing use of composites and lightweight materials in vehicles and new silicone-based electrically conductive adhesives in various automotive applications, and increasing applications of two component polyurethane adhesives.



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies automotive adhesive companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Features of Automotive Adhesive Market

Market size estimates: Automotive adhesive market size estimation in terms of value ($B) shipment and volume (Mlbs).

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2018-2023) and forecast (2024-2030) by region, resin, vehicle, application, and structure type.

Segmentation analysis: Automotive adhesive market size by resin, vehicle type, application, and structure in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Automotive adhesive market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions in the automotive adhesive market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape in the automotive adhesive market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Automotive Adhesive Market Insight

The publisher forecasts that polyurethane adhesive will remain the largest segment due to its low price, durability, and performance.

Adhesives for passenger car will remain the largest segment due to the growth in production of small and compact cars.

Asia Pacific will remain the largest market and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in automotive industry in China, Japan, India, and other Asian countries.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecasts (2024-2030)

3.2: Global Automotive Adhesives Market Trends and Forecast (2018-2030)

3.3: Global Automotive Adhesives Market by Resin Type:

3.3.1: Epoxy

3.3.2: Polyurethane

3.3.3: Acrylic

3.3.4: Others

3.4: Global Automotive Adhesives Market by Vehicle Type:

3.4.1: Passenger Cars

3.4.2: Light Commercial Vehicles

3.5: Global Automotive Adhesives Market by Application:

3.5.1: Interior

3.5.2: Exterior

3.6: Global Automotive Adhesives Market by Structure:

3.6.1: Structural

3.6.2: Non-Structural



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global Automotive Adhesive Market by Region

4.2: North American Automotive Adhesive Market

4.2.1: Market by Resin: Epoxy, Polyurethane, Acrylic and Others

4.2.2: Market by Vehicle Type: Passenger Car and Light Commercial Vehicle

4.2.3: Market by Application: Interior and Exterior

4.2.4: Market by Structure: Structural and Non-Structural

4.3: European Automotive Adhesive Market

4.4: APAC Automotive Adhesive Market

4.5: ROW Automotive Adhesives Market



5. Competitors Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Cost Structure Analysis

6.1: Cost of Goods Sold

6.2: SG&A

6.3: EBITDA Margin



7. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

7.1: Growth Opportunities Analysis

7.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Automotive Adhesives Market by Resin

7.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Automotive Adhesives Market by Vehicle Type

7.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Automotive Adhesives Market by Application

7.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Automotive Adhesives Market by Structure

7.1.5: Growth Opportunities for the Global Automotive Adhesives Market by Region

7.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Automotive Adhesives Market

7.3: Strategic Analysis

7.3.1: New Product Development

7.3.2: Capacity Expansion

7.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures

7.3.4: Certification and Licensing



8. Company Profiles of Leading Players

8.1 Henkel AG

8.2 3M Company

8.3 Sika AG

8.4 Arkema

8.5 HB Fuller

