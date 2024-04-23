Steel Pipe Industry Report 2024 - Global Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis to 2030 Featuring Tenaris, Vallourec, TMK, ArcelorMittal, Nippon Steel, Sumitomo Metals, Chelpipe, & Tata Steel

Dublin, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Steel Pipe Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2024-2030]" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global steel pipe market is expected to reach an estimated $109.9 billion by 2030, and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2024 to 2030.



The future of the global steel pipe market looks promising with opportunities in oil and gas, water and wastewater, power generation, automotive, and other industrial sector. The major drivers for this market are increasing construction of new pipelines, replacement of aging pipelines, urbanization rate, and infrastructure development.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include increasing use of premium and technically advanced pipes by using dopeless technology and increasing use of multilayer pipes for strength and durability.



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies steel pipe companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Features of the Steel Pipe Market

Market Size Estimates: Global steel pipe market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018-2023) and forecast (2024-2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Global steel pipe market size by various segments, such as product, end use, material, diameter, pressure ratings, and regions in terms of value.

Regional Analysis: Global steel pipe breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different product types, end uses, materials, diameters, pressure ratings, and regions for global steel pipe market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the steel pipe industry.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Steel Pipe Market Insights

The publisher forecasts that carbon steel pipes are expected to remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to their increasing demand driven by growth in the oil and gas, power generation and automotive industries. The publisher projects that by material, stainless steel pipes will witness the highest growth during the forecast period because stainless steel offers high tensile strength, pressure resistance, and corrosion resistance.

Within the global steel pipe market, oil and gas will remain the largest end use segment during the forecast period due to rising oil and gas exploration, which also leads to more pipes needed for production, transportation, and distribution infrastructure of oil and gas.

North America will remain the largest region due to an increase in oil and gas exploration activities. APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing infrastructure development, urbanization and government economic stimulus measures in this region.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Steel Pipe Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Steel Pipe Market by Material

3.4: Global Steel Pipe Market by Application

3.4.1: Automotive

3.4.2: Oil and Gas

3.4.3: Potable Water

3.4.4: Wastewater

3.4.5: Power Generation

3.4.6: Others

3.5: Global Steel Pipe Market by Diameter

3.5.1: Small Diameter Pipe

3.5.2: Large Diameter Pipe

3.6: Global Steel Pipe Market by Pressure Rating

3.6.1: 0-300 psi Pressure Pipes

3.6.2: 300-1000 Pressure Pipes

3.6.3: 1000-3000 psi Pressure Pipe

3.6.4: 3000 and Above psi Pressure Pipes



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Steel Pipe Market by Region

4.2: North American Steel Pipe Market

4.2.1: Market by Product: Seamless Steel Pipe and Welded Steel Pipe

4.2.2: Market by Application: Automotive, Oil and Gas, Potable Water, Wastewater, Power Generation, and Others

4.2.3: Market by Diameter: Small Diameter Pipe and Large Diameter Pipe

4.2.4: Market by Pressure Rating: Low-Pressure Pipe, Medium-Pressure Pipe, and High-Pressure Pipe

4.3: European Steel Pipe Market

4.4: APAC Steel Pipe Market

4.5: ROW Steel Pipe Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Cost Structure Analysis

6.1: Raw Material Cost

6.2: Other Expenses

6.3: COGS

6.4: SG&A

6.5: EBITDA Margin



7. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

7.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

7.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Steel Pipe Market by Product

7.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Steel Pipe Market by Application

7.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Steel Pipe Market by Diameter

7.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Steel Pipe Market by Pressure Rating

7.1.5: Growth Opportunities for the Global Steel Pipe Market by Region

7.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Steel Pipe Market

7.3: Strategic Analysis

7.3.1: New Product Development

7.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Steel Pipe Market

7.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Steel Pipe Market

7.3.4: Certification and Licensing



8. Company Profiles of Leading Players

8.1: Tenaris SA

8.2: Vallourec SA

8.3: TMK Group

8.4: Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA

8.5: ArcelorMIttal S.A.

8.6: Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Steels

8.7: United States Steel Corporation

8.8: Muller Industries, Inc

8.9: Narsk Hydro ASA

8.10: Northwest Pipe Company

8.11: Chelpipe

8.12: Baosteel Group Corporation

8.13: JFE Steel Corporation



