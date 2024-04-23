$2.2 Billion Barium Sulfate Markets - Global Industry Trends and Growth Analysis to 2030

Dublin, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Barium Sulfate Market: Market Size, Trends and Growth Analysis [2024-2030]" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global barium sulfate market is expected to reach an estimated $2.2 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.4% from 2024 to 2030.



The future of the global barium sulfate market looks promising with opportunities in the oil well drilling, chemical, and paint and coating industries. The major drivers for this market are increasing drilling activity, rising crude oil prices, increasing penetration of barium sulfate in the pharmaceutical, and paint & coating industry.



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies barium sulfate companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Features of Barium Sulfate Market

Market Size Estimates: Global barium sulfate market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and by volume (kilotons) shipment.

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018-2023) and forecast (2024-2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Global barium sulfate market size by various segments, such as end use product type, and deposit type.

Regional Analysis: Global barium sulfate market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different end use industries, product type, deposit type, and regions for the barium sulfate market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the barium sulfate market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Barium Sulfate Market Insight

Natural barium sulfate will remain the largest segment due to increasing production of oil and gas. Precipitated barium sulfate is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand from paint and glass industry.

Oil well drilling will remain the largest end use industry over the forecast period due to growth in unconventional oil and gas extraction and rapid industrialization in emerging economies.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period, as USA dominate the barium sulfate consumption due to high oil well drilling activity and growth in chemical industry will drive the demand for oil well drilling and chemical industry in the North America region.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Barium Sulfate Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Barium Sulfate Market by End Use Industry

3.3.1: Gas

3.3.2: Oil Well Drilling

3.3.3: Paint

3.3.4: Chemical

3.3.5: Others

3.4: Global Barium Sulfate Market by Product Type

3.4.1: Natural

3.4.2: Precipitated

3.5: Global Barium Sulfate Market by Deposit Type

3.5.1: Bedded

3.5.2: Vein

3.5.3: Residual



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Barium Sulfate Market by Region

4.2: North American Barium Sulfate Market

4.2.1: Market by End Use Industry: Glass, Oil Well Drilling, Paint, Chemical, and Others

4.2.2: Market by Product Type: Natural and Precipitated

4.2.3: United States Barium Sulfate Market

4.2.4: Canadian Barium Sulfate Market

4.2.5: Mexican Barium Sulfate Market

4.3: European Barium Sulfate Market

4.4: APAC Barium Sulfate Market

4.5: ROW Barium Sulfate Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Geographical Reach

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1 Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Barium Sulfate Market by End Use Industry

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Barium Sulfate Market by Product Type

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Barium Sulfate Market by DepositType

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Barium Sulfate Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Barium Sulfate Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Barium Sulfate Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Barium Sulfate Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Cimbar Performance Minerals

7.2: Sakai Sakai Chemical Industry

7.3: Hebei Xinji Chemical Group

7.4: Hubei Hoyonn Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

7.5: ShenzhouJiaxin Chemical

7.6: Hubei Talents Minerals

7.7: Nippon Chemical Industrial

7.8: Excalibar Minerals

7.9: Solvay`

7.10: Onmillion Nano Material

