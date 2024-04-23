Back Discomfort Hits Just Above the Belt, According to Life Extension Survey

Fort Lauderdale, FL, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Back discomfort can hold you back from exercise, put a damper on your travel plans, and even make carrying in your groceries a challenge. A recent survey* of 4,752 Life Extension customers found that 80% of those who experience back discomfort feel it in their lower back specifically, and 44% of this group deal with discomfort or stiffness daily. To help get consumers back to their favorite activities, Life Extension has launched Lower Back Relief, a botanical blend of clinically studied Chinese chaste tree and ginger that helps promote lower back range of motion and flexibility in as little as 7 days.

*March 2024 survey of Life Extension customers.

“In a clinical study, the combination of chaste tree extract and ginger extract reduced lower back discomfort, as evidenced by reduced stiffness and increased flexibility and comfort,” said Life Extension Chief Scientific Officer Andrew Swick. “These findings inspired us to develop Lower Back Relief.”

According to Michael A. Smith, MD, Life Extension’s Director of Education, our ability to move comfortably and freely can impact our overall quality of life, which is why it’s important to keep your lower back comfortable. In addition to supplements such as Lower Back Relief, lifestyle changes can help improve lower back range of motion and comfort, he noted. “Making small changes like improving our posture, exercising regularly, strengthening our core muscles, and taking short breaks to walk or stretch can have a huge impact on lower back mobility and flexibility,” he said.

Dr. Smith added that office workers may be particularly prone to discomfort in this area between the ribcage and buttocks. “We’re not designed to spend hours sitting down or crouched over screens,” he explained.

Lower Back Relief is a new addition to Life Extension’s joint support supplements line, which also includes Fast-Acting Joint Formula to help inhibit inflammation and oxidation to support joint health and ArthroMax® Advanced NT2 Collagen™ & AprèsFlex® to support joint and connective tissue health. This botanical blend is gluten-free, vegetarian and contains no genetically modified ingredients.

