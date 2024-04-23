Door and Window Market 2024 - Global Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis to 2030 Featuring Lixil, Jeld-Wen, YKK Group, Masonite International, and Pella

Dublin, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Door and Window Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2024-2030]" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global door and window market is expected to reach an estimated $379.7 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.1% from 2024 to 2030.



The future of the global door and window market looks promising with opportunities in the commercial and residential sectors. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing new construction, renovation activities, and rising consumer spending on home improvement.



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies door and window companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Features of the Door and Window Market

Market Size Estimates: Door and window market size estimation in terms of value ($M).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018-2023) and forecast (2024-2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Door and window market size by various segments, such as product type, material type, and end use.

Regional Analysis: Door and window market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different product type, material type, end use, and regions for door and window market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A and competitive landscape for the door and window.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Door and Window Market Insights

The publisher predicts that the plastic door and window segment will witness the highest growth because they are light weight, offer a high degree of chemical resistance, and have low maintenance cost.

Within the global door and window market, residential is expected to remain the largest end use segment and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increased residential spending and higher disposable income.

APAC is expected to remain the largest market and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing population and increasing construction activities in this region.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Door and Window Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Door and Window Market by Material

3.3.1: Metal Doors and Windows

3.3.2: Wood Doors and Windows

3.3.3: Plastic Doors and Windows

3.3.4: Other Doors and Windows

3.4: Global Door and Window Market by Building Type

3.4.1: Residential Building Doors and Windows

3.4.2: Healthcare Building Doors and Windows

3.4.3: Education Building Doors and Windows

3.4.4: Hospitality Building Doors and Windows

3.4.5: Retail Building Type Doors and Windows

3.4.6: Office Building Type Doors and Windows

3.4.7: Others Building Doors and Windows

3.5: Global Door and Window Market by Product

3.5.1: Doors (Hinged, Sliding, Folding, and Others)

3.5.2: Windows (Turn and Tilt, Sliding, Casement, and Others)

3.6: Global Door and Window Market by End Use Industry

3.6.1: Residential

3.6.2: Commercial



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Door and Window Market by Region

4.2: North American Door and Window Market

4.2.1: Market by Product: Doors and Windows

4.2.2: Market by End Use: Residential and Commercial

4.2.3: The United States Door and Window Market

4.2.4: The Canadian Door and Window Market

4.2.5: The Mexican Door and Window Market

4.3 European Door and Window Market

4.4: APAC Door and Window Market

4.5: ROW Door and Window Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Market Share Analysis

5.2: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Cost Structure Analysis

6.1: Cost of Goods Sold

6.2: SG&A

6.3: EBITDA Margin



7. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

7.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

7.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Door and Window Market by Material

7.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Door and Window Market by End Use Industry

7.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Door and Window Market by Product

7.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Door and Window Market by Region

7.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Door and Window Market

7.3: Strategic Analysis

7.3.1: New Product Development

7.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Door and Window Market

7.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Door and Window Market



8. Company Profiles of Leading Players

8.1: YKK Group

8.2: PGT Inc.

8.3: Masonite

8.4: Ply Gem

8.5: Masco Corporation

8.6: JELD-WEN

8.7: LIXIL Group Corporation

8.8: Pella Corporation



