China Composites Industry Report 2024: Glass, Carbon and Aramid Market Size, Trends and Growth Analysis, 2018-2023 and 2024-2030

Chinese composites market is expected to reach an estimated $20.8 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.4% from 2024 to 2030.



The future of the Chinese composites market looks promising with opportunities in the Chinese composites market looks promising with opportunities in transportation, marine, wind energy, aerospace, pipes and tanks, construction, electrical and electronics, and consumer goods in end use. The major growth driver in this market is increasing demand for composites in the transportation industry, growth in building and construction industry and growth in new installation of wind turbines will boost the demand for composite materials.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the Chinese composites market, includes innovative trends focused on ultra-high modulus glass fiber, production of low cost carbon fiber and growing initiatives for recycling of carbon fiber and spare parts, and increasing penetration of aramid fiber advances in head protection application.

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, composites companies in the Chinese composites market cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Chinese Composites Market Insight

Glass fiber will remain the largest segment as it is relatively lower cost than other fibers, and their physical properties meet many of the end uses, such as transportation, marine, wind energy, aerospace, and others, needs in the composites industry.

Construction segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increased opportunities in low-carbon construction, including green buildings, renewable energy, and water conservation. Aerospace is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Features of Chinese composites market

Market Size Estimates: Chinese composites market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M lbs)

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018-2023) and forecast (2024-2030) by various segments.

Segmentation Analysis: Market size by end use, manufacturing process, and fiber.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in end use, manufacturing process, and fiber for the Chinese composite market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the Chinese composites market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classification

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecasts

3.2: Chinese Composites Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Chinese Composites Market by End Use

3.3.1: Transportation

3.3.2: Marine

3.3.3: Wind Energy

3.3.4: Aerospace

3.3.5 Pipes and Tanks

3.3.6 Construction

3.3.7 Electrical and Electronics

3.3.8 Consumer Goods

3.3.9 Other End Uses

3.4: Chinese Composites Market by Fiber Type

3.4.1: Glass Fiber

3.4.2: Carbon Fiber

3.4.2: Aramid Fiber

3.5: Chinese Composites Market by Manufacturing Process

3.5.1: Hand lay up

3.5.2: Spray Up

3.5.3: Injection Molding

3.5.4: Compression Molding

3.5.5: Filament Winding

3.5.6: Pultrusion

3.5.7: Prepreg Lay up

3.5.8: Resin Infusion

3.5.9: Other Manufacturing Process



4. Competitor Analysis

4.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

4.2: Operational Integration

4.3: Geographical Reach

4.4: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

5.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

5.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Chinese Composites Market by End Use

5.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Chinese Composites Market by Fiber type

5.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Chinese Composites Market by Manufacturing Process

5.2: Emerging Trends in the use of Chinese Composites Market

5.3: Strategic Analysis

5.3.1: New Product Development

5.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Composites Usage in the Chinese Composites Market

5.3.2: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Chinese Composites Market



6. Company Profiles of Leading Players

6.1: China Jushi Co., Ltd.

6.2: Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation (CPIC)

6.3: Owens Corning

6.4: Taishan Fiberglass Inc.

6.5: Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co. Ltd.

6.6: Xinyang Technology Group

6.7: Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

6.8: Solvay Group

6.9: Polynt-Reichhold

6.10: Swancor Ind. Co., Ltd.

6.11: Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

6.12: Hexion Inc.

6.13: Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd

