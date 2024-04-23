Pipeline Safety Market Report 2024 - Global Trends, Forecasts and Competitive Analysis to 2030 Featuring GE, Schneider Electric, Siemens, ABB, and Honeywell International

Dublin, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pipeline Safety Market: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pipeline safety market is expected to reach an estimated $13.7 billion by 2030, and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2030.



The future of the global pipeline safety market looks promising with opportunities in the natural gas, crude oil, and refined product markets.The major drivers for this market are sustainable use of the resources, increased spending by the oil & gas companies in infrastructure and network protection, and increasing number of tragedies such as chemical gas leakage & terrorist attacks.



In this market, SCADA for pipelines is the largest solution product segment of pipeline safety, whereas natural gas is the largest vertical segment. SCADA (supervisory control and data acquisition) for pipelines will remain the largest segment over the forecast period as it is cost effective and can be installed at any kind of location.



Within this market, natural gas will remain the largest segment by vertical over the forecast period due to the growing demand for natural gas in developing countries which in turn will lead to high demand for its safety solutions. North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to early adoption of pipeline safety in the oil & gas industry and higher technological advancements in this region.



Features of the Global Pipeline safety Market

Market Size Estimates: Global pipeline safety market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018-2023) and forecast (2024-2030) by various segments.

Segmentation Analysis: Global pipeline safety market size by various segments, such as technology & solution, service, and vertical in terms of value.

Regional Analysis: Global pipeline safety market breakdown by the North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different technology & solution, service, vertical, and region for the global pipeline safety market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the global pipeline safety market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Pipeline Safety Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Pipeline Safety Market by Technology & Solution

3.3.1: Pipeline Monitoring Systems

3.3.2: Secure Communication

3.3.3: Perimeter Intrusion Detection

3.3.4: SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) for Pipelines

3.3.5: Intrusion Control Systems Security

3.4: Global Pipeline Safety Market by Service

3.4.1: Professional Services

3.4.2: Consulting Services

3.4.3: Risk Management

3.4.4: Repair and Maintenance

3.4.5: Pipeline Integrity Management

3.5: Global Pipeline Safety Market by Vertical

3.5.1: Natural Gas

3.5.2: Crude Oil

3.5.3: Refined Products

3.5.4: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Pipeline Safety Market by Region

4.2: North American Pipeline Safety Market

4.2.1: Market by Technology & Solution: Pipeline Monitoring Systems, Secure Communication, Perimeter Intrusion Detection, SCADA for Pipelines, and Intrusion Control Systems Security

4.2.2: Market by Service: Professional Services, Consulting Services, Risk Management, Repair and Maintenance, and Pipeline Integrity Management

4.2.3: Market by Vertical: Natural Gas, Crude Oil, Refined Products, and Others

4.2.4: The United States Pipeline Safety Market

4.2.5: The Canadian Pipeline Safety Market

4.2.6: The Mexican Pipeline Safety Market

4.3: European Pipeline Safety Market

4.4: APAC Pipeline Safety Market

4.5: ROW Pipeline Safety Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Market Share Analysis

5.2: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Cost Structure Analysis

6.1: Cost of Goods Sold

6.2: SG&A

6.3: EBITDA Margin



7. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

7.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

7.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Pipeline Safety Market by Technology & Solution

7.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Pipeline Safety Market by Service

7.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Pipeline Safety Market by Vertical

7.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Pipeline Safety Market by Region

7.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Pipeline Safety Market

7.3: Strategic Analysis

7.3.1: New Product Development

7.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Pipeline Safety Market

7.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Pipeline Safety Market

7.3.4: Certification and Licensing



8. Company Profiles of Leading Players

8.1: GE

8.2: Schneider Electric

8.3: Siemens

8.4: ABB

8.5: Honeywell International

