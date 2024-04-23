Glucose Monitoring Device Market Value to Reach a Staggering US$ 44.6 Billion by 2034 Amid High Diabetes Prevalence Globally | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Future Market Insights’ latest analysis, the global glucose monitoring device market value is estimated to reach US$ 16.2 billion in 2024. Global sales are projected to soar at 10.6% CAGR throughout the forecast period, totaling a valuation of US$ 44.6 billion by 2034.



Demand will remain particularly high for continuous blood monitoring devices owing to their multiple advantages. Future Market Insights analysts estimated a robust CAGR of 14.7% for the target segment.

Multiple factors are providing impetus for the growth of the glucose monitoring device market. These include high prevalence of diabetes, growing health awareness, increasing popularity of home healthcare, and surging need for early diabetes management.

Annually, millions of people are affected by diabetes. For instance, according to the International Diabetes Federation, around 537 million adults are living with diabetes. This, in turn, is creating a need for constant monitoring of blood sugar levels, which will propel glucose monitoring device demand.

Glucose monitoring devices are witnessing strong demand as they provide insights into blood glucose levels with or without the need for blood. These devices have become key tools in diabetes management globally.

Glucose monitoring devices have proven efficacy in prolonging and enhancing the lives of patients with cardiovascular conditions. They offer precise monitoring, timely intervention, and life-saving therapies, thereby reducing morbidity and mortality rates associated with diseases like diabetes.

Initially, self-monitoring devices were available at a cheaper price, which required the finger prick process. But later on, continuous monitoring devices (CGM) were launched as there was a high need for minimally invasive techniques.

Growing adoption of continuous monitoring devices will benefit the market. The approach to non-invasive solutions combined with the simplicity, accuracy, and connectivity provided by CGM devices makes them a good choice for people looking to improve their blood sugar readings.

Key Takeaways from the Glucose Monitoring Device Market Study

The global glucose monitoring device industry is estimated to total US$ 44.6 billion by 2034.

by 2034. By product, the CGM segment is set to grow at a higher CAGR of 14.7% through 2034.

through 2034. Based on indication, the diabetes II category will account for a market share of around 72.4% in 2024.

in 2024. By end-users, the hospital segment accounted for a noteworthy share of 73.2% in 2023.

in 2023. The United States market value is poised to reach US$ 4,910.2 million in 2024

in 2024 Demand across India is anticipated to surge at 17.6% CAGR through 2034.

“Non-invasive nature of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) and its comfort and accuracy are fueling the adoption of these devices. Similarly, ongoing advances in CGM devices, such as integration of AI technology and developed sensor technology, will benefit the market,” says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Who is Winning?

Diversifying their product offerings through advances in device technology is a core strategy employed by leading manufacturers in the market. Several notable product launches have been undertaken by key players to maintain their competitive edge.

Recent Developments from the Glucose Monitoring Device Market:

In May 2022, Abbott received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of its latest FreeStyle Libre 3 system for individuals aged four and above who have diabetes.

In October 2022, Ascensia Diabetes Care, a global company specializing in diabetes care, successfully launched the advanced Eversense® E3 CGM System in Europe.

Want More Insights?

Future Market Insights (FMI) brings a comprehensive research report on projected revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2034. The global glucose monitoring devices market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

The study provides compelling insights into the glucose monitoring devices market segment based on the product (continuous monitoring devices and self-monitoring devices), indication (diabetes I, Diabetes II, and gestational diabetes), and end-user (hospitals, clinics, and home care settings) across seven major regions.

Top 25 Key Players in the Glucose Monitoring Device Market

Abbott Laboratories Dexcom, Inc. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Medtronic LifeScan IP Holdings, LLC Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG. ARKRAY, Inc. ACON Laboratories, Inc. NIPRO Nova Biomedical Ypsomed Prodigy Diabetes Care, LLC. ForaCare, Inc. Trividia Health, Inc. AgaMatrix Beurer GmbH All Medicus Co., Ltd. HMD Bioland Technology Limited. OakTree-Health.com Biosense Technologies Private Limited Senseonics Medtrum Technologies Inc. Taidoc Technology Corporation B. Braun SE



Global Glucose Monitoring Device Market Segmentation

By Product:

Continuous Monitoring Devices Monitors Sensors Transmitters

Self-monitoring Devices



By Indication:

Diabetes Type I

Diabetes Type II

Gestational Diabetes





By End-user:

Hospitals

Clinics

Home Care Settings



By Region:

North America

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle East & Africa



About Healthcare Division at Future Market Insights

Future Market Insights facilitates corporates, government, investors, and associated audiences in the healthcare sector to identify and accentuate vital aspects applicable to product strategy, regulatory landscape, technology evolution, and other crucial issues to achieve sustainable success. Our unique approach to gathering market intelligence equips you to devise innovation-driven trajectories for your business.

