Pump Jack Market Size Valuation to Reach US$ 6 Billion by 2034, With a 5.8% CAGR | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The pump jack market value is estimated to be US$ 3.4 billion in 2024. The demand for oilfield pump jacks is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2034. By the end of the forecast period, the net worth of the market is expected to reach US$ 6 billion.



Growing extraction efforts in the shale gas and fossil oil sector are expected to drive the demand for oilfield pump jacks over the projected years. Pump jack industry trends also appeal to a range of producers as it offers a more economical way of extracting oil and gas in comparison to more intricate and costly extraction techniques.

Modern technologies to remotely monitor pump jacks have enhanced their operational effectiveness by enabling real-time data analysis and control. Connectivity with the Internet of Things (IoT) devices has further boosted the product outlook in the present market landscape.

“Pump jacks are expected to remain crucial for maintaining oil and gas reserves until more widely adopted sustainable alternatives emerge. So, developing countries striving for energy independence are investing more in pump jack technology to optimize local oil and gas output and lessen reliance on imports,” says Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Key Takeaways from the Pump Jack Market Study Report

The market is predicted to witness an absolute growth opportunity of 2.5 billion over the next ten years.

over the next ten years. The United States market is poised to witness an increase in sales at a CAGR of 6.1% through 2034.

through 2034. The demand for pump jacks in the United Kingdom is forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2024 to 2034.

from 2024 to 2034. Sales of pump jacks in South Korea is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape for the Pump Jack Market Participants

The market is currently concentrated as most of the pump jack manufacturers are located in oil and gas extraction regions. The discovery or exploration of new fossil fuel reserves is expected to encourage the emergence of new market players and diversify the market in the coming decade.

Key Players in the Pump Jack Industry

Schlumberger Limited

Lufkin Industries, LLC

Weatherford International plc

Cook Pump Company

National Oilwell Varco, Inc.

Star Hydraulics, LLC

Dover Corporation

Gardner Denver, Inc.

General Electric Company

Dover Artificial Lift

Recent Developments by the Pump Jack Industry Players

In November 2020, Schlumberger's North American Land Rod Lift Business was fully acquired by KPS Capital Partners' subsidiary Lufkin Industries. Lufkin's is known as a top supplier of rod lift equipment, including pumps, and services in North America. This purchase, which gives the firm access to a wide range of products and cutting-edge technological solutions is expected to further strengthen its portfolio. This deal also increases Lufkin's market share in the oil and gas sector by providing substantial manufacturing and distribution capabilities as well as a presence in important oil-producing regions.



In January 2024, WorkSafe firm, a sister firm of Safety Hoist Company located in Pennsylvania, declared the modifications made to its pump jack and ladder jack scaffolding fall prevention systems. The company noted in a press statement dated January 16 that its redesigned scaffolding fall safety systems, which are frequently used on windows, siding, and other exterior construction projects for homes and businesses, can be readily transported in pickup trucks, cargo vans, and panels.



Key Segments

By Well Type:

Vertical Well

Horizontal Well

By Weight:

Less than 100,000 lbs

100,000 lbs to 300,000 lbs

More than 300,000 lbs



By Application:

Offshore

Onshore

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and the Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

