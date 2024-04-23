United States Vitamin C Skincare Market to Touch Valuation of USD 2,219.4 Million by 2032: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Astute Analytica, the United States vitamin C skincare market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 2,219.4 million by 2032, up from US$ 1,489.6 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 4.53% during the forecast period 2024–2032.

The U.S. vitamin C skincare market is surging, fueled by strong consumer interest and evolving preferences. Vitamin C serum has become a star product, with over 1.4 million searches in the U.S. alone. Nearly 68% of skincare enthusiasts use vitamin C daily, and its popularity surges among consumers over 50 (12% increase in purchases). This signals a lucrative opportunity for businesses targeting both younger and mature demographics. L-ascorbic acid, the most potent form of vitamin C, dominates the market with a 43% share. Vitamin C's brightening properties make it highly sought-after, contributing 39% of the market revenue. Face and eye creams are particularly successful delivery methods, generating 40% of the revenue due to their established place in skincare routines.

While supermarkets offer convenience (27% of revenue), brands focused on sustainability, organic ingredients, and transparent sourcing are seeing exceptional growth (20% YoY) in the vitamin C skincare market. This reflects changing consumer values and a willingness to pay for ethical products. Additionally, the male skincare market has grown a remarkable 400%, signaling an untapped potential for expansion. Younger consumers are driving change, with a 24% increase in digital content on vitamin C routines. This highlights the importance of social media marketing strategies for brand success. To stay ahead of the curve, companies must invest in research and development, evidenced by a 30% increase in industry R&D spending in 2021. Focus on innovative formulations, delivery systems, and ingredient combinations will be crucial for market differentiation.

California is a skincare hotspot, demonstrating strong regional demand for products. North America overall is the fastest-growing market globally. However, challenges like overconsumption and high organic ingredient costs must be considered for market success. The consolidated nature of the market underscores the necessity for competitive, well-differentiated offerings to gain market share.

Key Findings in United States Vitamin C Skincare Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 2,219.4 Million CAGR (2024-2032) 4.53% By Type (2023) L-Ascorbic Acid (43.0%) By Product Type (2023) Face & eye creams (39.9%) By Application (2023) Skin Brightening (38.9%) By Distribution Channel (2023) Supermarkets (27.2%)

Skincare in the U.S.: Consumer Behavior Trends and Market Growth

The skincare industry within the United States is booming, and understanding the preferences and behaviors of consumers is crucial to success in vitamin C skincare market. A growing majority of Americans (78%) want to improve their skin health, fueling steady growth in this sector. Revenue for skincare products is expected to reach $18.10 billion by 2030, indicating a strong and expanding marketplace. Consumers prioritize skincare concerns like dryness, acne, wrinkles, and sun damage. They turn to Google for information, prioritizing it over dermatologists or social media. Interestingly, skincare habits differ geographically, with states like Utah and New York leading in healthy practices. Women generally spend more time and resources on their skincare routines compared to men.

Skincare purchases often happen within large retail stores, drug stores, and online in the vitamin C skincare market. Social media, especially TikTok, offers a wealth of information and product discovery. Influencers and user-generated content heavily influence purchasing choices. The industry is becoming more inclusive, with products targeting men and non-binary individuals. Millennials and Gen Z are significant demographics shaped by social media trends. Consumers crave products with popular ingredients like hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, and retinol. Sustainability, ethical practices, and inclusivity matter to consumers, who are often willing to pay more for products aligning with these values. Brand loyalty is strong, yet factors like quality, affordability, and ingredients usually outweigh brand reputation alone. The future holds promise with tech innovations, the metaverse, and a growing pro-aging movement, signalling exciting shifts in how consumers interact with skincare.

L-Ascorbic Acid is the Most Potent and Heavily Used in United States Vitamin C Skincare Market, Contribute Over 43% Market Revenue

L-ascorbic acid, the most potent form of Vitamin C, has firmly established itself as the dominant force in the United States vitamin C skincare market. Its reputation for effectiveness on oily and normal skin types fuels its popularity. While consumers don't necessarily have one preferred vitamin C derivative, choosing based on overall product benefits, serums are the most common delivery method for L-ascorbic acid due to its strong antioxidant properties. The versatility of L-ascorbic acid is evident across the market, appearing in everything from moisturizers and face creams to cleansers, sheet masks, and even supplements.

The competitive landscape features key players like L'Oreal USA, SkinCeuticals, Sephora USA, Inc., Drunk Elephant, and Kiehl's. Their influence contributes to the market's robust growth. L-ascorbic acid's dominance is expected to continue, with a predicted CAGR of 5.02%. Innovations focused on its stability and longevity will further solidify its position. Face and eye creams rich in L-ascorbic acid remain in high demand, accounting for 40% of market revenue in 2023 due to their anti-aging, brightening, and antioxidant benefits. The market's focus on brightening, a key benefit of L-ascorbic acid, drove 39% of all revenue in the U.S. vitamin C skincare market.

However, it's essential to note that individuals with dry or sensitive skin might find other vitamin C derivatives, such as magnesium ascorbyl phosphate, less irritating. Additionally, stability is a crucial factor for L-ascorbic acid, necessitating airtight storage in dark, cool environments to preserve its effectiveness.

Vitamin C Fueling the Skincare Boom: Face & Eye Creams are Key, Contribute Over 39.9% Market Share

Vitamin C's reputation for combating the visible signs of aging makes it a star ingredient in face and eye creams. It tackles fine lines, wrinkles, and age spots with proven efficacy. A 2017 review demonstrated vitamin C's ability to inhibit melanin production, reducing discoloration and contributing to an even skin tone. This success is reflected in globally trusted brands like La Roche-Posay, with their Pure Vitamin C Eye Cream receiving acclaim from 90,000 dermatologists worldwide for its hydrating, plumping, and sensitivity-reducing benefits.

Beyond anti-aging, vitamin C is a powerhouse for a brighter, more radiant complexion in the vitamin C skincare market. Face creams and serums leverage its potent antioxidant properties to combat dullness. Products like Ole Henriksen's Banana Bright Eye Crème have achieved cult status for instantly brightening under-eyes, winning an Allure Reader's Choice Award in 2023. This brightening effect isn't just anecdotal—a 2019 study showed vitamin C mesotherapy significantly improved under-eye pigmentation. Vitamin C also works behind the scenes, stimulating collagen production. This protein is key to maintaining skin firmness and elasticity. Face and eye creams harness this power to minimize wrinkles and sagging. Perricone MD's Vitamin C Ester CCC + Ferulic Brightening Under-Eye Cream even won an Allure Best of Beauty Award in 2022 for its collagen-boosting and brightening effects. Popular creams like Olay's Vitamin C + Peptide 24 Brightening Eye Cream combine vitamin C with collagen-stimulating peptides and niacinamide to tackle both dullness and dark circles.

The accessibility of face and eye creams makes vitamin C a convenient choice for consumers across the United States vitamin C skincare market compared to professional treatments. Serums are widely used in brightening, wrinkle-reducing, and anti-aging regimens. Dermatologists often suggest starting with a 10% concentration of vitamin C, gradually increasing to 20% to avoid potential irritation, particularly for those with sensitive skin. Many vitamin C face and eye creams prioritize hydration. Products may combine vitamin C with ingredients like hyaluronic acid and glycerin to simultaneously target dullness and dryness. Dr. Debra Jaliman, a board-certified dermatologist, even recommends Olay's Vitamin C + Peptide 24 Brightening Eye Cream for its fragrance-free, glycerin-rich formula, which is gentle enough for sensitive skin. Creams may even combine vitamin C with other antioxidants like vitamin E and ferulic acid, enhancing stability and strengthening its protective effects on the skin barrier.

