Global Laryngoscopes Pipeline Report 2024: Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Key Companies

Dublin, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Laryngoscopes Pipeline Report including Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Key Companies, 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides comprehensive information about the Laryngoscopes pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development and information about the clinical trials which are in progress.



A laryngoscope is a tubular endoscope that is inserted into the larynx through the mouth/nose and used for visualization and management of the airway, specifically the pharynx/larynx. A laryngoscope can also be used to assess the entire anatomic ENT area to find (pre) cancerous lesions and can be used to perform functional evaluation during Stroboscopy and FEES examinations.



Scope

Extensive coverage of the Laryngoscopes under development

The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities

The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Laryngoscopes and list all their pipeline projects

The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage

The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products

Recent developments in the segment / industry

Key Topics Covered:



1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures



2 Introduction

2.1 Laryngoscopes Overview



3 Products under Development

3.1 Laryngoscopes - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

3.2 Laryngoscopes - Pipeline Products by Segment

3.3 Laryngoscopes - Pipeline Products by Territory

3.4 Laryngoscopes - Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path

3.5 Laryngoscopes - Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date

3.6 Laryngoscopes - Ongoing Clinical Trials



4 Laryngoscopes - Pipeline Products under Development by Companies

4.1 Laryngoscopes Companies - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

4.2 Laryngoscopes - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development



5 Laryngoscopes Companies and Product Overview

5.1 AI Medical Devices Inc Company Overview

5.1.1 AI Medical Devices Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.2 Ambu A/S Company Overview

5.3 Dongguan TT Medical Inc Company Overview

5.4 Hannover Medical School Company Overview

5.5 Hunan Vathin Medical Instrument Co Ltd Company Overview

5.6 Indian Institute of Technology Delhi Company Overview

5.7 Innovex Medical Co Ltd Company Overview

5.8 IVOS Medical LLC Company Overview

5.9 McMaster University Company Overview

5.10 Northern Health Company Overview

5.11 Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences & Technology Company Overview

5.12 Teleflex Inc Company Overview

5.13 University of Pittsburgh Company Overview

5.14 University of Utah Company Overview

5.15 University of Zurich Company Overview

5.16 Velosal Medical Inc Company Overview

5.17 Vida Medical Devices Inc Company Overview

5.18 Vphore Labs Pvt Ltd Company Overview



6 Laryngoscopes Recent Developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5vx3d3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.