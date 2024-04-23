Decorated Apparel Market Size is expected to reach USD 70.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.4%: Straits Research

New York, United States, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decorated apparel is a type of clothing or fabric that incorporates decorative techniques such as screen printing, embroidery, dye sublimation, and debossing. The global decorated apparel sector includes sportswear, leisure wear, uniforms, and promotional items. Decorative garment usage in the global market includes sportswear logos, corporate and promotional branding, team and group uniforms, and retail and fashion clothing. Decorated clothing is a popular way to promote goods, events, and organizations while expressing personal flair and uniqueness.

Rising Demand for Digitally Printed Apparel Drives the Global Market



Several factors, including reduced environmental impact and more personalization choices, have raised demand for digitally printed apparel from business owners and buyers. Digital printing and print-on-demand allow shops and businesses to constantly provide new visuals and assist manufacturers in determining best-sellers, making analog print inventories a cheap choice. Print-on-demand is becoming increasingly popular. This production method eliminates overstock and risk, shortens lead times, and lowers inventory costs.

Print-on-demand has a low return rate because the items are tailored and created to an individual's specifications. Amazon received a patent in 2017 for an on-demand production line for clothes that includes the use of digital textile printers. As a result, increased demand for digitally printed clothes will boost the overall decorated apparel market throughout the projected period.

Advancement of Technology Encouraging Innovation in Apparel Decoration Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Technological advancements in the decorated apparel industry have mostly concentrated on direct-to-garment digital printing, embroidery, embellishment attachment, laser decorating, and conventional stitching. New decorating techniques have also broadened the variety of cost-effective options for clothing manufacturers and designers worldwide. Computer-aided design and manufacturing (CAD/CAM) has emerged as a game-changing tool in the decorated garment sector.

Technological advancement is seen not only in the ornamented clothing sector but also in the shopping industry. Retailers all around the globe are increasingly relying on the Three-Dimensional Visual Merchandising System to help customers make product selections in a virtual 3D retail environment. Such technological advancements are expected to raise demand for embellished clothes during the forecasted period.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is the most significant global decorated apparel market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 11.4% over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific consumers dress very differently from the rest of the world. Kimonos in Japan, qipao in China, and saris and kurtas in India are examples of traditional embroidered clothes. These types of clothes are becoming increasingly popular worldwide, contributing to the growth of fusion wear. As a result, the Asia-Pacific decorated apparel market is thriving.

In addition, the region's middle-class population's expanding disposable income has raised the number of first-time purchasers of high-end embroidered clothing. Consumers are drawn to ornamented clothing due to a preference for high-quality merchandise and the rising influence of social media on design trends. Moreover, the emergence of multinational corporations in the sector is a crucial driver of market growth.

Key Highlights

Based on the product, the global decorated apparel market is bifurcated into embroidery, screen printing, dye sublimation, digital printing, and others. The embroidery segment dominates the global market and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.51% over the forecast period.



Based on end-users, the global decorated apparel market is divided into men, women, and children. The women's segment is the most significant contributor to the market and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 11.1% over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is the most significant global decorated apparel market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 11.4% over the forecast period.

Competitive Players

The key players in the global decorated apparel market are Gildan, Hanesbrands Inc., and Fruit of the Loom, Inc. Medium and small players include Downtown Custom Printwear, Master Printwear, Delta Apparel, Target Decorated Apparel, Advance Printwear Limited, Lynka, and New England Printwear, and others.

Market News

In July 2023, TR McTaggart, a Scottish maker of adorned garments, was bought by Lynka, a prominent seller of decorated apparel for children.

TR McTaggart, a Scottish maker of adorned garments, was bought by Lynka, a prominent seller of decorated apparel for children. In January 2023, Nike announced the debut of a new range of decorated sportswear made from sustainable materials. "Nike Earthrise" is the name of the collection, which includes clothing manufactured from recycled polyester and organic cotton.

