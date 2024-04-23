Antistatic Agents Market Size is expected to reach USD 837.26 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.87%: Straits Research

New York, United States, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Antistatic agents are compounds or substances that reduce or eliminate static charge on the surfaces of materials. Static electricity is characterized by the unequal distribution of electric charges on the surface or within a substance. It results from the separation of components that come into contact. Several issues may arise due to this static charge, including particle attraction, material adhesion, and potential hazards such as electrostatic discharge (ESD), which may damage electronic components.

Rising Demand for Plastic from Various End-user Industries Drives the Global Market



The expansion of the antistatic agents market is driven by the rising demand for polymers in numerous industries, including food packaging, medical devices, consumer electronics, automotive components, and industrial equipment. Plastics are widely utilized for their cost-effectiveness, low weight, durability, and versatility. However, they tend to accumulate static charge, which could compromise their overall quality and efficacy.

Antistatic compounds play a critical role in protecting plastics and their end products from the damaging effects of static electricity. It is also noteworthy that worldwide plastics production reached an astounding 390.7 million metric tons in 2021. This signifies a significant increase of four percent in comparison to the preceding year. Also, there has been a substantial surge in the production of plastics ever since the 1950s. The annual production growth observed in this category of materials can be attributed to their exceptional adaptability. As a result, the expanding utilization of plastic across various sectors and its escalating production volume generate an elevated demand for antistatic agents, thereby fostering market expansion.

Rapid Developments Create Tremendous Opportunities

Novel antistatic agents, such as nanomaterials, ionic liquids, and conductive polymers, are facilitating the development and advancement of new market expansion opportunities. In comparison to existing antistatic agents, these have the potential to offer enhanced stability, compatibility, efficiency, and performance. They can also overcome certain limitations and challenges commonly associated with conventional antistatic agents. These include migration, volatility, toxicity, and environmental repercussions. Moreover, market leaders across diverse industries are actively pursuing patents for antistatic technologies they have developed to enhance the quality of their products.

For instance, ForeverLawn, the industry leader in artificial grass, recently announced the acquisition of a new patent from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). US10323361 was assigned to the patent titled "Synthetic Turf System Made with Antistatic Yarns and Method of Making" in June 2019. ForeverLawn refers to the invention as XStatic™ antistatic technology incorporated into their Playground Grass Ultra product. "This groundbreaking innovation provides unmatched protection against static accumulation in surfaces and other areas susceptible to static accumulation," said Kevin Kinsley, brand manager for Playground Grass at ForeverLawn. These developments are anticipated to create opportunities for market expansion.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is the most significant global antistatic agents market shareholder and is expected to expand substantially during the forecast period. The region is the largest market for antistatic agents and is undergoing the most rapid economic expansion. The strong demand for antistatic agents in the packaging, electronics, and textiles industries, which require these agents for various materials, including polymers, is the primary driver of this trend. Asia maintains the notable status of being the leading plastics producer on a global scale. China amounted to 32% of the total global production in 2021. Moreover, China's monthly plastic output has recently fluctuated between six and twelve million metric tons.

Furthermore, the region is undergoing a period of quick industrialization, urbanization, and population growth, which has resulted in an increased need for antistatic agent-containing products such as apparel, medical equipment, consumer electronics, and packaging. According to the United Nations, urbanization continues to be a defining and substantial megatrend in the Asia-Pacific region. Asia is home to approximately 2.2 billion individuals or 54 percent of the world's urban population. By 2050, it is anticipated that the urban population of Asia will have grown by 50%, or by an additional 1.2 billion people. Moreover, the region boasts favorable attributes such as an economically viable manufacturing process and ample raw materials, which attract major market participants to allocate resources and broaden their activities.

Key Highlights

The global antistatic agents market size was valued at USD 501.08 million in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 837.26 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.87% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on type, the global antistatic agents market is bifurcated into glycerol monostearate, ethoxylated fatty acid amines, diethanolamides, and others.

Based on polymer type, the global antistatic agents market is divided into polypropylene, polyethylene, acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, polyvinyl chloride, and others.

Based on the end-user industry, the global antistatic agents market is segmented into packaging, automotive, electronics, textile, and others. The packaging segment owns the highest market share.

Asia-Pacific is the most significant global antistatic agents market shareholder and is expected to expand substantially during the forecast period.

Market News



In February 2023, Mechnano and Tethon3D collaborated to create a novel, rigid electrostatic discharge (ESD) material capable of withstanding extreme temperatures. Its development aimed to tackle the difficulty of creating bespoke nano-uniform ESD components capable of enduring several cycles.

Mechnano and Tethon3D collaborated to create a novel, rigid electrostatic discharge (ESD) material capable of withstanding extreme temperatures. Its development aimed to tackle the difficulty of creating bespoke nano-uniform ESD components capable of enduring several cycles. In June 2023, Clariant, a specialty chemical company with a focus on sustainability, completed the divestment of its global Quats business to Global Amines Company Pte. Ltd., a 50/50 joint venture owned by both the company and Wilmar, the world's leading agricultural and oleochemicals company. Quats, which consist of quaternary ammonium compounds, are an extensive class of substances that find application in diverse fields, such as surfactants, preservatives, and antistatic agents.

Global Antistatic Agents Market: Segmentation

By Product Type

Glycerol Monostearate

Ethoxylated Fatty Acid Amines

Diethanolamides

Others

By Polymer Type

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Others

By End-User Industry

Packaging

Automotive

Electronics

Textile

Others

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

