Targeted Oncology™ announces first recipient of 2024 for its Oncology Icons award program

CRANBURY, N.J., April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Targeted Oncology™, a multimedia resource that offers engaging content and expert opinions on standard and emerging treatments in the field of oncology, is thrilled to announce the newest recipient of the Oncology Icons award program. This program recognizes individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the field of oncology through their expertise, dedication and innovation.



Targeted Oncology is pleased to announce that this year’s first recipient is an individual who has showcased outstanding leadership and a profound dedication to enhancing cancer care and actively serves as a source of inspiration for the entire oncology community.

Sanjay K. Juneja, M.D., of Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, is a medical oncologist in his hometown of Baton Rouge, at the Baton Rouge General location. He graduated from Louisiana State University with a bachelor of science degree in biology and earned his doctor of medicine degree at Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport. Dr. Juneja completed a hematology/oncology fellowship at Feist-Weiller Cancer Center in Shreveport. He is triple-board-certified in hematology, medical oncology and internal medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine. Dr. Juneja’s professional memberships include the Louisiana Oncology Society and Cancer Advocacy Group of Louisiana. He served as the chief of Baton Rouge General’s oncology service line from 2021-2023.

Dr. Juneja believes listening to and learning from patients is central. “I am hoping that we have the grace...to be OK with patients knowing and learning about their cancers and asking questions. It is not only humbling, but it feeds that sense of responsibility that I feel all the time,” Juneja said.

As a social media influencer, he partners with various organizations using the handle @TheOncDoc, and often participates in local and national media interviews and speaking engagements. On his first nomination, Dr. Juneja was recognized in the Baton Rouge Business Report’s Forty Under 40 list in November 2021.

“We are honored to recognize the remarkable contributions made by this year’s first Oncology Icons recipient, Dr. Sanjay K. Juneja,” said Bobby Goldsmith, senior vice president, corporate development. “Dr. Juneja exemplifies the pinnacle of dedication, innovation and compassion in the field of cancer care, and we commend his unwavering commitment.”

Targeted Oncology showcases detailed profiles of the recipients through an article published in Targeted Therapies in Oncology™ and on the Targeted Oncology website. This offers readers a valuable chance to gain insights into their exceptional journeys and contributions to the oncology community.

