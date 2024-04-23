Bread Improver Market Size is projected to reach USD 1,843.2 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.6%: Straits Research

New York, United States, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bread improver is a well-balanced mix of baking items used in kneading and rising dough. It helps activate the gluten and makes gas, both of which help the whole exercise go better. It makes the bread look better overall and gives it the patience and flexibility it needs during all steps of the baking process, such as mixing, fermentation, and baking. It also helps the bread last longer on the shelf. This makes a lighter loaf, has a better shape, and is good quality.

Also, it is often added to bread or grain mixes to make them stronger and bigger. In the past, making bread was hard and took a long time, so people came up with the idea of "improvers." The end goal of any improver is to make baking easier, give customers better goods, and make more money for the maker.

Download Free Sample Report PDF @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/bread-improver-market/request-sample

Surge in Demand for Convenience Foods Drives the Global Market



People always choose healthy foods that taste better and stay fresh longer. Also, people are buying more convenient foods because they live in cities, their eating habits are changing, and they have more money to spend. This has caused more people to eat meals on the go, which often include bread and bread goods. Also, today's customers want better taste experiences and healthy and affordable diets. This has led to a clear shift from unhealthy products to healthy baked goods. All of these things will positively affect the bread improvers market.

Increase in Need for Organic Bread Improvers Creates Tremendous Opportunities

As people worry more about the quality of their diets, they are becoming more interested in organic bakery goods. As a result, the demand for organic and clean-label foods is growing quickly. In Europe, bread is a basic food, but people have been looking for healthier options that use organic ingredients. Brands like Lesaffre, Corbion, and Puratos have made clean-label bread improvers in response to what consumers want. Changes in how people eat and what they like to eat will likely make organic bread improvers grow even more, which will help the market grow.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is the major stakeholder in the bread improver market and will have a compound annual growth rate of 7.30% over the projected period. As a result of an increase in consumer awareness toward clean-label products and health components, as well as an increase in demand for processed bakery food items, bakery food manufacturers are experiencing a spike in business. In addition, embracing a Western way of life and having more discretionary cash are anticipated to be the primary drivers of development in the industry.

In addition, there has been a rise in the purchasing power of people in middle-income brackets, leading to an increased demand for individualized bakery goods such as cookies, cakes, and pastries. Compared to more conventional breakfast foods, rolls and bread are enjoying rising levels of popularity in India; this trend reflects the enormous market potential for bakery components in that nation. In addition, due to changes in the level of life and general economic expansion, the amount of baked goods consumed in China is increasing at a large rate. As a result, this area has a significant capacity for future expansion.

In North America, Bread improver sales are expected to increase due to increased demand for ready-to-eat and acceptable goods. In addition, as consumers' awareness of the importance of health continues to grow, they are increasingly moving their preference toward consuming items with clean labels. Due to this, there has been a significant increase in demand for bakery items that have been organically prepared. In addition, prominent companies in the market for bread improvers are shifting their attention to baked goods that include fewer additives and preservatives, which is a significant factor contributing to the expansion of the market in this area.

Key Highlights

The global bread improver market size was valued at USD 1,128.75 million in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 1,843.2 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on the form the global bread improver market is divided into powder, liquid, and paste based on form. The powder segment dominates the global market and will likely exhibit a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period.

Based on type, the global bread improver market is bifurcated into organic and inorganic. The inorganic segment dominates the global market and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the market is segmented into bread, cakes, viennoiserie, and others. The bread segment owns the highest market share and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacificis the most significant bread improver market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 7.30% over the forecast period.

Market News



In February 2023, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), based in the US, made a new bread improver called "ADM Bread Improver Plus." The product improves bread's structure, taste, and how long it stays fresh. It has a mixture of enzymes, emulsifiers, and other ingredients that make bread dough work better. Different kinds of ADM Bread Improver Plus exist, such as liquid, powder, and granules.

In January 2023, Puratos, a Belgian company that makes food ingredients, bought Ireks, a German company that makes food ingredients. Puratos' place in the global bread improver market will likely strengthen after the acquisition. Ireks is the biggest provider of bread improvers in Europe, and some of the biggest bakers in the world use its goods. With this purchase, Puratos will be able to offer a bigger range of bread improver products and technologies and serve more people around the world.

Bread Improver Market: Segmentation

By Form

Powder

Liquid

Paste

By Type

Organic

Inorganic

By Applications

Bread

Cakes

Viennoiserie

Others

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Get Detailed Market Segmentation @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/bread-improver-market/segmentation

About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 905 0080 (U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (India)

+44 203 695 0070 (U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter