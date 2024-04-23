AMA New York Announces Inductees to 2024 Marketing Hall of Fame

NEW YORK, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Marketing Association New York today announced the names of the extraordinary business and marketing leaders who will be inducted into the Marketing Hall of Fame® in 2024.



This year’s honorees are being inducted for achievements in key areas of marketing excellence, as follows:

Marketing Catalyst - Tom Burrell , Founder and Chairman Emeritus of Burrell Communications;

- , Founder and Chairman Emeritus of Burrell Communications; Marketing Innovation - Fernando Machado, former CMO of NotCo, Activision Blizzard, and Burger King;

- former CMO of NotCo, Activision Blizzard, and Burger King; Marketing for Purpose - Madonna Badger , Founder and Chief Creative Officer of The Badger Agency;

, Founder and Chief Creative Officer of The Badger Agency; Marketing Excellence in DEI - Jeff Marshall, DEI Marketing Industry executive

- Jeff Marshall, DEI Marketing Industry executive Marketing for a Challenger Brand - Soyoung Kang , CMO of eos Products;

, CMO of eos Products; AMA NY’s New York Choice - Dr. Sabrina Kizzie, Doctoral Lecturer, Baruch College

The 2024 inductees will be celebrated at the Marketing Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony to be held at UM Global Headquarters in New York City on May 15. Each will share highlights of their lives and careers and offer insight on the future of marketing. Tickets are available here.

“Marketing Hall of Fame has celebrated innovation and impact in marketing for 11 years,” commented AMA New York President Lori Johnson. “For 2024, we’re excited to be expanding it to recognize marketing’s power to drive innovation and purpose; build “challenger” brands; promote diversity and inclusion; and to celebrate New York as the marketing capital. This year’s inductees are truly the best in our business, and they inspire all of us."

Established by the AMA New York, the Marketing Hall of Fame is the only distinction that rewards excellence in marketing across all sectors. It recognizes marketers who influence both their peers as well as future generations through extraordinary contributions to the field.

Bennie F. Johnson, CEO of the American Marketing Association, added, “AMA is proud to celebrate exceptional marketing - its power to influence, to persuade, and to make change. The 2024 Marketing Hall of Fame inductees personify the talent and drive behind great marketing, and their creative brilliance continues to push boundaries and captivate audiences. Congratulations on this well-deserved honor."

Exceptional marketing leaders who have been named to the Marketing Hall of Fame include Microsoft VP and CMO Chris Capossela; Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard; Wendy Clark, Global CEO, Dentsu International; GE vice chair Beth Comstock; TBWA\Worldwide chair Lee Clow; Amy Fuller, former Chief Marketing Officer at Accenture; author and speaker Seth Godin; R/GA founder Bob Greenberg; former American Express CMO John Hayes; former IBM SVP Jon Iwata; author and professor Philip Kotler; Ogilvy & Mather chairman emeritus Shelly Lazarus; MetLife EVP, global chief marketing officer Esther Lee; former chief marketing officer of Facebook, Visa and HP Antonio Lucio; Pernod Ricard NA chairman & CEO Ann Mukherjee; P&G chief brand officer Marc Pritchard; strategist and author Al Ries; Raj Rajamannar, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Mastercard; former Netflix chief marketing officer Bozoma Saint John; former P&G global marketing officer Jim Stengel; former Coca-Cola and Subway global CMO Joseph V. Tripodi; Wharton professor and author Jerry Wind; and Keith Weed, former Global CMO, Unilever. In the Marketing Hall of Fame’s early years, Steve Jobs, accepted the award on behalf of Apple.

AMA New York is proud to note initial 2024 Marketing Hall of Fame sponsors Delta Air Lines, UM, Mod Op, and GreenBook and to name AdAge as official media partner for the induction ceremony. For information about sponsorship opportunities, please contact Alan Schulman at aschulman@amanewyork.org.

