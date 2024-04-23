Techmer PM Announces Operations of Small Lot Center in Batavia, Illinois

BATAVIA, Ill., April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Techmer PM, a global leader in custom polymer solutions, introduces its Small Lot Center of Excellence in Batavia, Illinois. The center will be Techmer PM’s dedicated small lot center, marking a significant milestone in Techmer PM’s commitment to enhancing service capabilities and customer satisfaction.

Strategically located in the greater Chicago area, the Small Lot Center of Excellence is a dedicated center equipped with a diverse range of equipment, including setups for unique, highly loaded additives and fillers designed to accommodate complex formulas with precision and efficiency.

The center currently supports masterbatches across many end-use markets and will be ready to ship engineered compounds by September 2024. Orders as low as 50 pounds are accepted.

“Safety remains paramount at the center, with features such as elevators for heavy materials and specialized staging areas designed for ergonomic ease, helps to ensure a secure working environment for all personnel,” said Travis Martin, vice president of operations, Techmer PM.

"This is a strategic investment by Techmer with the goal to redefine industry standards in speed and reliability," said Michael McHenry, chief executive officer of Techmer PM. "By leveraging our expertise and resources, we are dedicated to achieving industry leading turnaround times for small lot masterbatch and engineered compound materials, ultimately enabling our customers to accelerate their speed to market."

Techmer PM's dedication to quality continues with its adherence to ISO 9001 and ISO 13485 standards, ensuring consistency and excellence in every product and service delivered. Techmer will still use its Dalton, Georgia, facility to serve its fiber customers. At the same time, its Clinton, Tennessee plant will continue manufacturing materials requiring specific regulatory certifications.

Looking ahead, Techmer PM is committed to continuous improvement. To further streamline operations and enhance efficiency, Techmer PM plans to integrate automation into the Small Lot Center.

Techmer PM invites industry professionals to connect at the upcoming NPE event (Booth S15013) to learn more about the center and discuss how Techmer PM can support their unique needs and challenges.

About Techmer PM

Founded in 1981, Techmer PM, LLC, is a materials design company that specializes in modifying and fine-tuning the properties of technical polymers. The company thrives on partnering and collaborating with plastics processors, fabricators, designers, specifiers, and brand owners. Drawing on a broad portfolio of resins –– from polyolefins to PEEK –– Techmer PM helps manufacturers enhance product function and appearance in scores of end-use markets. The award-winning firm operates seven North American plants and has extensive expertise in virtually every plastics- and fiber-related process, from additive manufacturing and blown film to nonwovens, injection molding, and sheet extrusion. Techmer PM has been recognized by Plastics News on its “Best Places to Work” list six times since 2014. Learn more by visiting www.techmerpm.com.

