Palletizing Robot Industry Report 2024: Growing Emphasis on Safety Protocols and Increasing Demand for Automated Solutions Drives Growth, A $4.96 Billion Market in 2028, with Projected CAGR of 11.35%

The palletizing robot market size has grown from $3.04 billion in 2023 to $3.23 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. Businesses have focused on improving operational efficiency and flexibility, enabling them to adapt to changing market conditions and customer demands. The growth of e-commerce has created new opportunities for businesses to reach customers globally, driving demand for logistics and supply chain solutions. The proliferation of e-commerce platforms has made it easier for businesses to sell their products online, further fueling growth. Additionally, the growth of emerging economies has created new markets for businesses to expand into, driving overall growth in the industry.



The palletizing robot market size is expected to see continued growth in the next few years, reaching $4.96 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 11.35%. The growth in the forecast period is driven by the rising demand for automation, enhanced efficiency in material handling and logistics, growing emphasis on safety protocols, increasing demand for automated solutions, and cost-effectiveness. Major trends in the forecast period include advancements in robotic technologies, a growing emphasis on safety protocols and cost-effectiveness, the adoption of collaborative palletizing robots, and the integration of Industry 4 principles in the industry.





The growing demand for manufacturing is expected to drive the expansion of the palletizing robot market. Manufacturing involves the conversion of raw materials or components into finished products, and palletizing robots play a crucial role in streamlining this process. They improve efficiency and scalability, particularly in response to increasing production and storage needs. For example, a report by the Australian Bureau of Statistics noted significant growth in manufacturing industry EBITDA, IVA, and income from 2021 to 2022, indicating a positive trend in the sector. This growth in manufacturing activities is fueling the demand for palletizing robots as companies seek to optimize their production processes.



Major companies in the palletizing robot market are innovating with cobot palletizing solutions to enhance their market competitiveness. A cobot palletizing solution involves the use of collaborative robots (cobots) designed for palletizing tasks, such as stacking and organizing products on pallets. Omron Corporation, for example, launched the OMRON TM20 cobot palletizing solution in March 2023. This solution is equipped with the necessary tools to handle large payloads and automate palletizing, machine tending, and material handling tasks. The OMRON TM20 is known for its reliability, safety features, and user-friendly design. It can seamlessly integrate with other Omron products, including sensors, controllers, and software, to provide industrial customers with a comprehensive automation solution. The compact size and 1.3-meter reach of the OMRON TM20 make it suitable for a wide range of industrial applications. Additionally, its integration capabilities with mobile robots enhance its flexibility and productivity in industrial environments.



Rockwell Automation Inc., a US-based company specializing in industrial automation and digital transformation, acquired Clearpath Robotics Inc., a Canada-based provider of palletizing robots, in October 2023. The acquisition, made for an undisclosed amount, is expected to accelerate Rockwell's development of end-to-end autonomous production logistics solutions. This acquisition will enable Rockwell Automation to offer safer and more efficient manufacturing environments for its customers.



Palletizing robots come in several types, including SCARA, cobots, deltas, articulated robots, and gantry robots. SCARA robots, for example, are commonly used for tasks such as palletizing cases, boxes, bags, bundles, and more across various industries such as manufacturing, chemicals, electronics, food, pharmaceuticals, transportation, and warehousing.



