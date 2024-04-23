USB Batteryless System Logger from Amfeltec’s PocketShark Family is in Production

STOUFFVILLE, Ontario, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amfeltec Corporation announced today the release of its new addition to the PocketShark Product Family(TM) – the USB Batteryless System Logger.

This Logger is dedicated to recording both system and environmental data of the host and its surroundings, respectively. System data is captured via a USB port (from the host’s OS). The environmental data is captured via internal sensors. All data is continuously recorded to the Logger’s non-volatile memory during normal host operation. In the event of a system crash or power outage, the logger keeps the data safe: it remains easily accessible and ready for troubleshooting or analysis.

Multiple internal sensors measure ambient temperature, air pressure, humidity, shock and vibration. The Logger is powered right from the USB port of the host being monitored. (It does not require any additional power, such as a battery.)

IoT devices, embedded appliances, and data servers dominate the market today. Most of them are deployed in the field, and require continuous 24/7 autonomous operation. They typically do not have a place to store any status information (due to lack of a hard drive or writable flash memory), while environmental data can not be captured at all.

If the host unit suffers an operational failure, a technician cannot come in time to investigate the source of the problem: physically attending the location may take hours or even days; some host devices may also perform a system reboot within minutes.

“It is very important to understand the root cause of a host’s operational failure, but it is not possible to recreate the exact same problematic scenario in a laboratory. The environmental data complements the host OS system data during troubleshooting: having both is critical if we want to be able to rule out environmental conditions as possible contributing factors,” says Michael Feldman, President and CTO of Amfeltec Corp. “With the help of our USB Batteryless System Logger, the fault diagnostic process becomes significantly faster and most cost effective. Naturally, this approach helps increase the reliability of your host system, never mind the added potential for its improvement.”

This System Logger requires no driver and is transparent to the OS. The recorded data can be accessed at any time on any computer. It operates at industrial temperature rates (-40°C to +85°C) and doesn’t require any service or maintenance during its lifetime (over 10 years).

For additional information, please visit the product page: https://www.amfeltec.com/products/usb-batteryless-system-logger/

About Amfeltec Corporation:

Amfeltec is a Canadian electronics engineering company, incorporated since 2005. It is a leading provider of complex and innovative solutions for the world’s diverse electronics markets. All Amfeltec products are designed and manufactured in Canada, and most are covered by one or more United States patents. Notable Amfeltec product families include Squid Carrier Board(TM), Piranha USB Telecom Adapter(TM), Arowana PCIe SSD Board(TM), AngelShark Carrier Board(TM) and PocketShark(TM) Batteryless System Loggers.