Company Announcement no. 150 – 2024

Copenhagen, April 23th, 2024

Results of the Annual General Meeting 2024

GreenMobility A/S (the “Company”) today held its Annual General Meeting, at which the Annual General Meeting:

Took note of the report on the Company’s activities in the past financial year;

Adopted the Annual Report for 2023;

Adopted the Board of Directors’ proposal to carry forward the loss related to the financial year ended 31 December 2023 and not distribute dividends to the shareholders;

Granted discharge of liability to the Board of Directors and the Executive Management;

Approved the Remuneration Report for 2023 in an advisory vote;

Approved the proposed remuneration of the Board of Directors for the remainder of 2024 and until the next Annual General Meeting;

Re-elected Tue Østergaard, Claus Schønemann Juhl and Mie Levi Fenger and elected Kim Haugstrup Mikkelsen as members of the Board of Directors;

Re-elected Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab as financial auditor of the company and elected Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab as ESG auditor of the company;

Adopted amendments to Article 3.1 of the Articles of Association regarding extension of the current outstanding authorization to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital by up to nominally DKK 1.910.678,40 with pre-emptive rights at a price at or below market price for a one-year period from the Annual General Meeting until 23 April 2025;

Adopted amendments to Article 3.2 of the Articles of Association regarding extension of the current outstanding authorization to the Board of Directors to increase share capital by up to nominally DKK 1.910.678,40 without pre-emptive rights at market price for a one-year period from the Annual General Meeting until 23 April 2025;

Adopted a new Article 4A of the Articles of Association regarding an authorization to the Board of Directors to issue convertible loans up to DKK 25 million and to increase the share capital of the Company. The company's shareholders shall not have pre-emptive rights when the board of directors exercises this authorization to issue convertible debentures. The detailed conditions for the issuance of convertible debentures are determined by the board of directors - including rules on loan terms and conversion of the debentures, as well as on the recipient's legal position in the event of a capital increase, capital reduction, issuance of new warrants, issuance of new convertible debentures as well as the company's dissolution, merger or demerger - before the time of exercise or conversion; however, the conversion price must at least correspond to the share price at the time of issuing the convertible loan. The authorization is valid until 23. April 2025.





After the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors constituted itself and elected Tue Østergaard as Chairman of the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors established an Audit Committee with Mie Levi Fenger as Chairwoman and Tue Østergaard as an ordinary member. The tasks of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee will be handled by the Board of Directors in the coming year in light of the relatively small size of the Board of Directors with four members.

GreenMobility A/S

Contact and further information

Mads Korning, CFO and Head of ESG, +45 42 55 05 18, e-mail: mak@greenmobility.com

