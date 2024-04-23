Global Trust And Corporate Service Market is Poised to Reach Valuation of USD 19.2 Billion By 2032, at 4.2% CAGR: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global trust and corporate service market is projected to surpass market valuation of US$ 19.2 billion by 2032, up from US$ 13.3 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2024–2032.

The trust and corporate service market is experiencing strong growth and rapid consolidation. This is fueled by an increasing demand for professional fiduciary and administrative services. T&CS companies, specializing in trustee and estate management, corporate trust administration, and asset management, see benefits from several key trends. Heightened regulatory requirements are amplifying the demand for professional trust services while creating barriers to entry that favor established providers. Additionally, the complexity of the services required is increasing, allowing T&CS firms to secure higher margins as they help clients navigate these challenges.

The T&CS market enjoys high-quality, resilient revenue streams based on long-term, reliable client relationships. It's uncommon for an administrator to lose a mandate once appointed. The industry is undergoing rapid professionalization and consolidation, with regional leaders acquiring smaller players and private equity firms drawn to the sector's stable revenues and growth potential. Clients are increasingly seeking out corporate trustees, appreciating their deep experience in trusts, tax and estate planning, as well as complex legal responsibilities.

Astute Analytica anticipate this consolidation to continue as the trust and corporate service market grows. The largest firms will focus on building global platforms, with smaller players carving out specialist strategies focused on particular regions, client segments, or service lines. Ultimately, the most successful firms will combine operational excellence with strong sales, marketing, and compliance capabilities to fully capitalize on the rising demand within this dynamic market

Key Trust and Corporate Service Statistics:

Global T&CS market projected to at a CAGR of 4.2% through 2032

80% client retention rate, highlighting the stickiness of T&CS relationships

Top 10 firms expected to control a large share of the global market through continued consolidation

T&CS workforce is 63.9% women, 36.1% men

Successful T&CS firms are achieving revenue CAGR of 13-22% in recent years

Operating margins often exceed 30% for top performers

Key Findings in Trust and Corporate Service Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 19.2 Billion CAGR (2024-2032) 4.2% Largest Region (2023) North America (34.5%) By Clients Corporates (53.8%) By Services Treasury (24.2%) By End Users BFSI (35.5%) By Enterprise Size Large (70.2%) Top Trends Consolidation and M&A activity accelerating the rise of global platforms.

Increased focus on tech-driven solutions to improve efficiency and client experience.

Growing demand for tailored services for high-net-worth individuals and complex asset classes. Top Drivers Heightened regulatory complexity fueling the need for specialized compliance expertise.

Globalization of businesses driving demand for cross-border structuring and administration.

The rising importance of ESG considerations prompting demand for responsible investing services. Top Challenges Intensifying cybersecurity threats demanding robust data protection measures.

Attracting and retaining talent in a niche market with specialized skillsets.

Adapting to the evolving regulatory landscape across different jurisdictions.

Corporates Drive Growth in the Trust and Corporate Service Market, Contribute More than 53% Revenue

Corporates have become the dominant force driving demand within the trust and corporate service market, holding over a 53.83% market share. This leadership position is fueled by several key factors. Firstly, economic globalization has led to a surge in Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs). Companies like Apple Inc. use these entities for financial risk isolation and project-specific asset management. The global SPV market is substantial, with much of the $1.3 trillion in assets under management in Luxembourg consisting of SPVs. Heightened regulatory compliance requirements also push corporate demand. Financial institutions like JPMorgan Chase & Co. must navigate Dodd-Frank in the US and GDPR in Europe, leading to a greater need for specialized compliance services. The global RegTech market, supporting this compliance, is expected to reach $16 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 20%.

Tax structuring is another key corporate driver. Google's use of the "Double Irish with a Dutch Sandwich" highlights the intricate tax strategies often employed by multinationals. The corporate tax advisory market is poised for significant growth, reaching $19.5 billion by 2027. Treasury services are also in high demand, as companies like Tesla use them for cash management and to hedge currency risks in global operations. This market is set to reach $7.43 billion by 2025. Finally, corporates are pushing for digital solutions in the T&S sector. Companies like HSBC are investing in digital transformation to offer cutting-edge platforms for trade finance. This reflects the broader trend – digital transformation spending by corporates will likely reach $2.3 trillion by 2023. Large enterprises, with needs like Walmart's multi-jurisdictional compliance and payroll, account for 70% of the T&S market's revenue.

Treasury Services are the Financial Heartbeat of Corporate Operations, Controls Over 24% Market Revenue

Treasury lies at the heart of corporate financial operations, managing cash flow, investments, financing, and risk – effectively serving as the company's internal bank in the trust and corporate service market. This role is pivotal in ensuring operational liquidity and long-term financial health. Treasury has evolved into a strategic partner, advising senior management on capital allocation, M&A, hedging, and other critical decisions. This shift reflects the view of 80% of CFOs who recognize treasury's expanded functions. Treasury teams navigate a complex web of financial regulations. Robust controls are essential for Know-your-customer rules, sanctions compliance, and more. Regulatory fines can easily exceed $1 billion, emphasizing the importance of treasury's role in mitigating these risks. They act as frontline defenders against liquidity, interest rate, FX, and counterparty risks. The widespread use of derivatives for hedging (over 90% of large corporations) highlights the need for sophisticated risk management strategies.

Cash management and forecasting are fundamental treasury responsibilities. Optimizing cash while minimizing idle funds is crucial, as forecasting errors can cost companies over $100 million. Treasurers use advanced software for greater accuracy and control. Technology, including Treasury Management Systems (TMS), ERPs, and specialized tools, is rapidly transforming treasury operations. The fact that 65% of treasurers prioritize tech infrastructure investments underscores the ongoing importance of fintech innovation within this space.

Examples of large-scale corporate treasury operations further solidify this significance in the trust and corporate service market:

Apple's treasury had a massive $268 billion in cash and investments under management as of 2022. Their approach prioritizes capital preservation and liquidity.

Following the 2008 financial crisis, GE's treasury underwent a comprehensive overhaul to strengthen transparency and mitigate risk. Key initiatives included a dramatic reduction in commercial paper borrowing by over $100 billion.

Coca-Cola's treasury addresses over $20 billion in annual FX exposure. Their centralized hedging program is crucial for protecting global cash flows and earnings stability.

BFSI are the Leading Consumers of Trust and Corporate Service market

The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector is undeniably the driving force behind the trust and corporate service market, accounting for approximately 35.5% of the global share in 2023. This dominance stems from the sector's unique complexities and ever-evolving needs. Trust assets under management in the global banking sector alone exceed a staggering $100 trillion. With the global BFSI market projected to reach $22.5 trillion by 2022 and insurance assets under management set to touch $19.7 trillion by 2025, the demand for specialized services is only set to intensify. Regulatory compliance is a cornerstone of BFSI operations. Banks spend over $270 billion annually on compliance, a figure that has risen over 60% in the past decade. Fines for non-compliance exceed $321 billion since the 2008 financial crisis. The growing RegTech market, poised to reach $55.28 billion by 2025, highlights the focus on technology to navigate this regulatory landscape.

Risk management is paramount in BFSI, with the global market predicted to reach $18.5 billion by 2025. Over 75% of large banks are investing in cloud-based risk management solutions to mitigate complex risks. Digital transformation is another major trend, with BFSI investment expected to exceed $300 billion by 2025. Over 80% of banks in the global trust and corporate service market are accelerating their digital shift in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Treasury and cash management are significant revenue generators, accounting for up to 25% of non-interest income for large banks. The integrated cash management solutions market is growing at a CAGR of 7.5%. Asset and wealth management are also crucial, with the sector expected to reach $145.4 trillion in AUM by 2025. Fintech adoption in wealth management could reach 60% penetration by the same year.

Private equity and venture capital are key market segments too. PE assets under management could reach $5.8 trillion by 2025. Fintech-focused VC investment hit $44.1 billion in 2021. Cybersecurity remains a top priority, with BFSI firms allocating 10-15% of their IT budgets – higher than any other sector. The cost of cybercrime for these firms is an estimated $18.5 million per firm annually. Giants like JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs, Allianz, and BlackRock are major consumers of trust and corporate services, highlighting the BFSI sector's pivotal role in driving this market forward.

US is a Global Leader in Trust and Corporate Service market

North America is leading the market with over 35% market share. Wherein, the US holds a dominant position in the global trust and corporate service market. In 2023, U.S. corporates alone commanded over 53% of the regional market share, clearly demonstrating the scale of demand within the country. Additionally, institutional clients in the U.S. exhibit the highest CAGR of 4.67%, signifying a rapidly expanding need for specialized services among American institutions. This dominance is further solidified by the role of large U.S. enterprises. They represent over 70% of the market share and have a CAGR of 5%. This reflects how these corporations act as a major driver for trust and corporate services within the U.S. The increasing stringency of regulations in the U.S. fuels this trend, as businesses rely on specialized services to navigate complex compliance requirements.

The U.S. trust and corporate services market is exceptionally dynamic, as evidenced by the surge in M&A activity. Between 2019 and 2021, an estimated $4 billion was invested in mergers and acquisitions within the sector. The U.S. market is also leading the charge in technological innovation. Driven by evolving regulations and a global focus on transparency, there's widespread adoption of solutions like AI-driven risk assessment tools. Apart from this, high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) in the U.S. are significant consumers of these services. Approximately 65% of HNWIs utilize trust and corporate services for wealth management and intergenerational wealth transfer. The U.S. BFSI sector also relies heavily on trust and corporate services, holding a 35.5% market share. This underscores the importance of such services in compliance and risk management within this crucial industry.

Treasury services are notably prominent in the U.S. market, holding 25% of the total revenue. This highlights the responsiveness of the market to the growing demands placed on corporate treasuries. North America, with the U.S. at its core, is a powerhouse with a 35% share of global revenue in the trust and corporate service market, emphasizing the U.S.'s significant influence in driving the sector forward. The United States is globally recognized for its established utilization of trust and corporate services. This reliance is amplified as intangible assets, where trust is paramount, become ever more critical in value creation. Trust is essential for American businesses to build lasting relationships with consumers and employees, contributing to their overall reputation and valuation.

Global Trust and Corporate Service Market Key Players

Corporation Service Co.

Intertrust Group B V

IQ-EQ Group Holdings S.a r.l

JTC Plc

Ocorian Ltd.

The Citco Group Ltd.

TMF Group B.V.

Tricor Services Ltd.

Vistra Group Holdings S.A.

Wolters Kluwer NV

Other Prominent Players

Key Segmentation:

By Clients

Institutional Clients

Private Clients

Corporates

By Services

Treasury Services

Depository Services

Wealth Management

Fund Accounting

Business Succession Planning

Listing Services

Others

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

By End User

Law Firms

BFSI

Aviation Industry

Shipping Industry

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America

