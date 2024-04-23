IPSOS: Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (19 April 2024)

23 April 2024

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

Period : 19 April 2024

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer nameIssuer CodeTransaction dateISIN CodeDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiredPlatform
   ISIN Code (ISO 6166)  MIC code (ISO 10383)
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8719-Apr-24FR000007329812 60062,0096XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8719-Apr-24FR00000732986 00061,9284DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8719-Apr-24FR000007329872062,1191TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8719-Apr-24FR00000732981 45061,8326AQE

Detailed presentation by transaction:

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

