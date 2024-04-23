System in Package Die Market Size Projections Exhibit a CAGR of 9.4%, Likely to Attain a Value of USD 23.3 Billion by 2033

Newark, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 9.5 Billion System in Package Die market will reach USD 23.3 Billion by 2033. Increasing demand for blister packaging and advanced packaging solutions may fuel the growth of the System in Package Die Market. Rapidly growing 5G infrastructure development is one major factor that may propel the growth of the System in the Package Market. The increasing need for high bandwidth and the rising necessity to shift from 3G/4G to 5G has made it a possibility to shift to System in Package in the market.



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 USD 9.5 Billion Market Size in 2033 USD 23.3 Billion CAGR 9.4% No. of Pages in Report 237 Segments Covered Type, Material Type, Application and End User Drivers Rising demand for miniaturization of electronic devices Opportunities Increasing 5G infrastructural development across the globe

Key Insight of the Global System in Package Die Market



System in Package Die Market Size by Product (BGA, SOP), Technology (2D IC, 2.5D IC, 3D IC), Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2024 to 2033



Asia Pacific emerged as the largest global System in the Package Die market, accounting for 42% of the total market. Further, it will continue to be the fastest-growing region due to rising technological applications and increasing demand from the end-user industries.



BGA (Ball Grid Array) has dominated the product segment in the market. Thereby acquiring a major share of 54% in the market. Owing to its increased use in the various advanced packaging techniques. Further, the rising use of BGA in various consumer electronics segments has paved the way for BGA in the market. SOP (Small Outline Packaging) is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the market. Owing to rising innovations in the market and increased expenditure in the R&D development of the same.



2.5D IC has dominated the technology segment in the market. Thereby acquiring a major share of 41.23% in the market. Further, it is anticipated to be the fastest-growing in the market. Owing to its increased use in consumer electronics, telecommunications, and automotive industries. Additionally, the rising adoption of smartphones and other wearables are the major factors propelling the growth of the 2.5D IC in the market.



Latest Development:



• Octavo Systems introduced its new product, OSD62x, in March 2023. This release not only contributes to advancing next-generation applications but also strengthens the company's product portfolio within the region.

• Amkor Technology expanded its manufacturing facility in Bac Ninh, Vietnam, in November 2021. The primary goal of this expansion is to bolster the company's SiP test solution offerings to electronic and semiconductor manufacturers. This expansion aims to boost profitability and meet long-term customer demands.



Market Dynamics



Drivers: Rising demand for miniaturization of electronic devices



The significant growth in demand for miniaturization of electronic devices has been a major driver of the market expansion for System in Package Die. Advancements in technology and the growing necessity to integrate products in smaller forms have both contributed to the market's growth within the forecasted period.



Restraint: Rising integration leading to thermal issues



Multi-level integration towards miniaturized devices leads to thermal issues. With rising integration high on-chip temperature comes into action and the challenge of overheating creates a hurdle in the market. Thus, the growth of the system in the package is hampered owing to the thermal issues.



Opportunity: Increasing 5G infrastructural development across the globe



Rapidly growing 5G infrastructure development is one major factor that may propel the growth of the System in the Package Market. The increasing need for high bandwidth and the rising necessity to shift from 3G/4G to 5G has made it a possibility to shift to System in Package in the market.



Challenge: Increased competition from the market players leading to price variations



A significant obstacle to the growth of the System in the Package Die Market has been the intensifying competition among market players. Prominent global players are experiencing fierce competition, prompting them to implement price fluctuations in response. This external pressure represents a notable challenge within the System in the Package Die Market during the forecasted period.



Some of the major players operating in the System in Package Die market are:



• Samsung

• Amkor Technology

• Ase Group

• Chipmos Technologies Inc

• Jcet Group Co Ltd

• Texas Instruments Incorporated

• Unisem

• Utac

• Renesas Electronics Corporation

• Intel Corporation



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Product:



• BGA

• SOP



By Technology:



• 2D IC

• 2.5D IC

• 3D IC



About the report:



The global System in Package Die market is analysed based on value (USD trillion). All the segments have been analysed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirements whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



