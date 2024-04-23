True Tickets and The 5th Avenue Theatre Forge New Partnership to Revolutionize Ticketing Experience

SEATTLE, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital ticket delivery service True Tickets is proud to announce a new partnership with The 5th Avenue Theatre, one of the nation's leading musical theater companies. This collaboration is set to transform the ticketing experience for theater enthusiasts in Seattle, offering unparalleled security and convenience through True Tickets' digital ticket delivery service.



The 5th Avenue Theatre, a historic gem in the heart of downtown Seattle, has been a cultural cornerstone since its opening in 1926. Known for its production of both Broadway hits and original works, the theatre has played a pivotal role in enriching the city's arts community. The partnership with True Tickets will enhance the theatre's legacy by providing a modern, secure ticket delivery solution that aligns with the theatre's reputation for excellence.

The 5th will begin a soft launch of the new mobile ticketing program with small segments of single ticket holders during their June production of Spring Awakening, which runs June 7 - 30, 2024. A full rollout will coincide with the start of their 2024/25 season.

Ken Lesnik, Head of Business Development at True Tickets, commented, "We are delighted to collaborate with The 5th Avenue Theatre, a revered institution in the American theater landscape. Our service will ensure that every ticket holder enjoys a frictionless experience, from the moment they purchase their ticket to the moment they take their seat."

Becky Witmer, Director of Marketing & Guest Services at The 5th Avenue Theatre shared their excitement about the partnership, saying “True Tickets’ innovative approach to digital ticket delivery is exactly what we were looking for to advance our mission of making theater accessible to all. After years of struggling with unauthorized resellers, we are thrilled to partner with a trusted source to ensure our patrons get face value tickets and are safeguarded against ticket fraud.”

The collaboration between True Tickets and The 5th Avenue Theatre is a testament to both organizations' commitment to leveraging technology to support the arts and provide a superior experience for patrons. Together, they are setting a new standard for ticketing in the performing arts sector.

About True Tickets

True Tickets is a secure contactless digital ticketing service that puts venues and event organizers in control of their tickets and in communication with their true audience. True Tickets' business-to-business solution easily integrates with Tessitura, the unified enterprise system for arts and cultural institutions, empowering performing arts centers, theatres, ballets, orchestras, and more to leverage the power of digital-native tickets to ensure extraordinary live experiences for their guests. With True Tickets, these institutions can set rules and track ticket custody, limit the excesses of the secondary market, and restore direct relationships between their audiences and the live events they love. For additional information, please visit True-Tickets.com or follow True Tickets on Twitter or LinkedIn.

About The 5th Avenue Theatre

The 5th Avenue Theatre is one of America’s leading musical theater companies. We enrich the community we love with the art form we love—giving the Pacific Northwest a front-row seat to original powerhouse productions that go on to light up marquees and audiences all the way to Broadway. From the page to the stage, we bring passion and epic scale to every musical we create with big talent and bigger-than-life productions. As a nonprofit theater company and one of our region’s largest performing arts employers, we spread the joy of great musicals with people of all ages across our region and state. Each year, we reach 30,000 young people through our nationally acclaimed education programs. Programs designed to develop new musicals ensure that the next generation of great musicals will be there to tell the stories that captivate tomorrow’s audiences. On the national stage, we are a leading voice for the power of this art form to lift the human spirit.