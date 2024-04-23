Ryonet Proudly Unveils the Riley Hopkins 360 Screen Printing Press

VANCOUVER, Wash., April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ryonet, a leading manufacturer of high-quality screen printing equipment, is thrilled to introduce the Riley Hopkins 360 Manual Screen Printing Press . Crafted with precision engineering and robust design, this press embodies Ryonet's commitment to advancing screen printing technology.



Manufactured by Ryonet MFG , the Riley Hopkins 360 offers features that cater to both manual and automatic print shops:

XYZ Spring-Loaded Micro Registration: This premier feature allows for pinpoint alignment adjustments. It is designed to reduce setup times and enhance print quality, making it perfect for intricate multi-color designs. The precision offered by the Riley Hopkins 360 sets a new industry standard for print accuracy.



Choice of Clamp Style: Tailored to meet diverse printing needs, the Riley Hopkins 360 provides options for either side clamps or back clamps. Side clamps offer increased stability, while back clamps allow for greater flexibility, ensuring that all printing preferences are accommodated.



Compatibility with Automatic Presses: The Riley Hopkins 360 seamlessly integrates with ROQ automatic systems, facilitating an easy transition from manual to automatic modes. This compatibility is ideal for expanding print shops looking to streamline operations without sacrificing quality.



Durable Construction: Ryonet's expertise in manufacturing is evident in the durable build of the Riley Hopkins 360, which is designed for continuous, demanding use. This ensures both reliability and consistent performance, making it a cornerstone in any print shop.



Limited Lifetime Warranty: Reflecting Ryonet's confidence in their product, the Riley Hopkins 360 comes with a limited lifetime warranty on all non-wearable parts, offering print shops peace of mind and assurance in their investment.



Perfect for manual print shops that value precise control and detail, and automatic print shops aiming to enhance efficiency, the Riley Hopkins 360 from Ryonet is your next step in elevating your print quality with unmatched precision and reliability.

About ScreenPrinting.com & Ryonet

Ryonet is a leading provider of screen printing supplies, equipment, and education, dedicated to supporting the screen printing & garment decorating community at all levels.