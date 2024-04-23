DigiKey to Showcase Full Automation Offerings and Value-Add Services at Automate 2024

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigiKey, a leading global commerce distributor offering the largest selection of technical components and automation products in stock for immediate shipment, invites attendees at Automate 2024 to visit its booth, #2036, May 6-9 in Chicago. Visitors to DigiKey’s booth can learn more about the company's automation offerings, including its vast product breadth, industry-leading manufacturers and value-add services, view technical demonstrations and participate in numerous prize giveaways.



While visiting the DigiKey booth, show attendees can view demonstrations by DigiKey team members and the company’s five collaborating sponsors: Siemens, Phoenix Contact, Schneider Electric, Omron Automation and Weidmuller. DigiKey’s automation offerings include a roster of more than 450 industry-leading suppliers in categories including PLCs, robotics, sensors, safety and more.

Attendees can also scan their badge in the DigiKey booth to receive a wireless charger along with a chance to win a professional electrician tool kit with tools from Jonard Tools, Klein Tools, and Wiha.

“DigiKey is excited to return to Automate this year as the automation and control part of our business continues to skyrocket,” said Eric Wendt, director of industrial automation at DigiKey. “We’re looking forward to meeting with customers, suppliers and automation industry newcomers to discuss our value-added services, wide range of product offerings and enhanced digital tools that make it easier than ever to research, purchase and receive everything they need to automate their future builds.”

Automate is produced by the Association for Advancing Automation (A3) and is the largest solutions-based showcase of automation, robotics, vision and motion controls in North America.

Attendees can find DigiKey at booth #2036. For more information about DigiKey’s automation and control offerings, please visit the DigiKey website.

About DigiKey

DigiKey, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as the global leader and continuous innovator in the cutting-edge commerce distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. We get technical by providing more than 15.3 million components from over 2,900 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. DigiKey also supports engineers, designers, builders and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions, frictionless interactions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook , X, YouTube , Instagram and LinkedIn .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/125e3938-017d-4895-91af-fc58a0b34678