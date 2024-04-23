Mass Notification System Market Report Indicates Rapid Growth, USD 64.5 Billion Revenue by 2032 With CAGR 9.4%

New Jersey, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview:

According to Dimension Market Research, The Global Mass Notification System Market size was valued USD 13.1 billion by 2023 and is further anticipated to reach USD 64.5 billion by 2032 according to Dimension Market Research. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 19.4% from 2024 to 2032.

Mass Notification Systems, essential for emergency communication plans, deliver alerts through texts, emails, calls, or various broadcasts. Industries like healthcare, government, education, & more depend on them for business continuity. The increasing use of cell phones boosts adoption, with vendors providing quick message sending for events like severe weather.

The hardware sector commands a major market share in 2023, and its growth is attributed to the increased use of IP-based devices, mainly in healthcare. Further, the software segment, driven by advanced technologies like AI & cloud computing, and is anticipated to show high growth. Further, players focus on using leading technologies in the market, which enhances not only software growth but also provides diverse opportunities for stakeholders.

The in-building solution drives market growth with a major revenue share in 2023, using signs & speaking systems for effective guidance. Also, smart building trends further development of this segment. Further, wide-area solutions are expected for significant future growth, enhancing in delivery of clear voice messages & sounds across vast areas with advanced speaker technology, which altogether is expected to drive sustained market growth in the future.

Important Insights

The global mass notification system market is expected to grow by USD 51.4 billion by 2032 from 2024 with a CAGR of 19.4% .

by 2032 from 2024 with a CAGR of . The hardware sector dominated with a substantial market share in 2023, driven by the growth of IP-based devices, mainly in healthcare. Also, the software segment, driven by AI & cloud computing, expects significant growth.

In-building solutions lead market growth with a major share in 2023, using signs & speaking systems for guidance. Also, an anticipated wide-area solution growth contributes to sustained market expansion.

Large enterprises dominated the market in 2023, with over 68% revenue, driven by remote work expansion, while SMEs anticipate significant growth supported by government digitalization efforts.

revenue, driven by remote work expansion, while SMEs anticipate significant growth supported by government digitalization efforts. North America, with a 37.1% revenue share in 2023, leads the global market in mass notification systems adoption, driven by heightened awareness post-9/11 and campus shootings. Also, the Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market, driven by rising criminal activities & natural disasters, along with increased safety measures in aerospace & defense activities.

Global Mass Notification System Market: Trends

Mobile App Integration : Increasing focus on mobile app integration for mass notification systems, allowing organizations to reach their target audience more easily through push notifications, SMS, and in-app alerts.

: Increasing focus on mobile app integration for mass notification systems, allowing organizations to reach their target audience more easily through push notifications, SMS, and in-app alerts. Multimodal Communication Channels : Adoption of multimodal communication channels, like voice calls, SMS, email, social media, and digital signage, to ensure availability and reliability in delivering emergency notifications across diverse platforms.

: Adoption of multimodal communication channels, like voice calls, SMS, email, social media, and digital signage, to ensure availability and reliability in delivering emergency notifications across diverse platforms. Cloud-based Solutions : Higher preference for cloud-based mass notification solutions due to their scalability, flexibility, and low cost allowing organizations to easily deploy and manage communication systems without significant infrastructure investments.

: Higher preference for cloud-based mass notification solutions due to their scalability, flexibility, and low cost allowing organizations to easily deploy and manage communication systems without significant infrastructure investments. Geofencing and Location-Based Alerts: Integration of geofencing technology and location-based alerts into mass notification systems, allowing targeted messaging to specific geographic areas during emergencies or critical events, improving situational awareness and response effectiveness.

Mass Notification System Market: Competitive Landscape

Market leaders in mass notification system market aim for R&D investments to improve processes & stimulate growth. Further, strategic partnerships, mergers, & acquisitions are employed to enhance products & gain a competitive advantage. Also, constant innovation in both new & existing offerings is vital for customer attraction & market share expansion.

Some of the major players in the market include Siemens, Onsolve, Google, Everbridge, Johnson Control, IBM Corp, Eaton Corp, and more.

Some of the prominent market players:

Eaton Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Motorola Solutions Inc

BlackBerry AtHoc Inc.

Siemens

IBM Corporation

Onsolve

Everbridge Inc

Google

Johnson Control

Other Key Players

Mass Notification System Market Scope

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2023) USD 13.1 Bn Forecast Value (2032) USD 64.5 Bn CAGR (2024-2032) 19.4% Leading Region in terms of Revenue Share North America Percentage of Revenue Share by Leading Region 37.1% Historical Data 2017 - 2022 Forecast Data 2025 – 2032 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Component, By Organization Size, By Solution, By Deployment, By Application, By End User Industry Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Regional Analysis

North America dominated the global market, securing a significant 37.1% share of revenue in 2023. The region's adoption of mass notification systems is driven by growing awareness post-9/11 & campus shootings, driving public safety initiatives. Strict monitoring & emergency alert systems flourish, providing significant growth prospects. Further, the Asia Pacific emerges as the fastest-growing market owing to growing criminal activities & natural disasters. Also, the region witnesses increased safety measures through mass notification systems, further driven by aerospace & defense activities, leading to the deployment of critical emergency alert components across different geographical areas.





By Region



North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt

Rest of MEA

Segment Analysis:

In terms of organization size, the large enterprise segment dominated the mass notification system market in 2023, capturing over 68% of total revenue, driven by the expansion of remote workforces and diverse customer bases. Mass notification systems come out as vital tools for large businesses, providing scalable services and better disaster response capabilities through intuitive interfaces, which are set to persist, ensuring employee safety and smooth connectivity during crises. Further, the Small and Medium Enterprises or SMEs sector is anticipated for substantial growth during the forecasted period, driven by the simplicity and effectiveness of these systems, supported by government support for digitalization, which is predicted to have promising growth for SMEs in the coming years.





Mass Notification System Market Segmentation

By Component

Software

Hardware

Services

By Organization Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

By Solution

In-building Solutions

Distributed Recipient Solutions

Wide-area Solutions

By Deployment

Cloud

On-Premises

By Application

Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery

Integrated Public Alert and Warning

Interoperable Emergency Communication

By End-user Industry

Healthcare

Government

Education

Energy & Utilities

Commercial

Others

Global Mass Notification System Market: Driver

Increasing Concerns for Public Safety : A rise in awareness and concerns regarding public safety and security, mainly in times of natural disasters, terrorist threats, and pandemics, are driving the need for mass notification systems.

: A rise in awareness and concerns regarding public safety and security, mainly in times of natural disasters, terrorist threats, and pandemics, are driving the need for mass notification systems. Technological Advancements : Rapid developments in communication technologies, like mobile devices, social media platforms, and cloud computing, are improving the effectiveness and reach of mass notification systems, driving market growth.

: Rapid developments in communication technologies, like mobile devices, social media platforms, and cloud computing, are improving the effectiveness and reach of mass notification systems, driving market growth. Regulatory Compliance Requirements : Strict government regulations and mandates clearing the implementation of mass notification systems across different industries, like healthcare, education, and corporate sectors, are driving market growth.

: Strict government regulations and mandates clearing the implementation of mass notification systems across different industries, like healthcare, education, and corporate sectors, are driving market growth. Business Continuity Planning: Growth in the adoption of mass notification systems by organizations for business continuity planning and disaster recovery purposes, to make sure timely communication and coordination during emergencies, is supporting market expansion.

Global Mass Notification System Market: Restraints

Integration Challenges : Complexities in integrating mass notification systems with present infrastructure and communication platforms within organizations can restrain adoption and implementation, slow down deployment, and limit market growth.

: Complexities in integrating mass notification systems with present infrastructure and communication platforms within organizations can restrain adoption and implementation, slow down deployment, and limit market growth. Data Security Concerns : Growth in concerns about data privacy and security breaches poses challenges for mass notification system vendors, as organizations need strong security measures to secure sensitive information and ensure compliance with data protection regulations.

: Growth in concerns about data privacy and security breaches poses challenges for mass notification system vendors, as organizations need strong security measures to secure sensitive information and ensure compliance with data protection regulations. Cost Constraints : Budget constraints among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and non-profit organizations may reduce their ability to invest in advanced mass notification systems, impacting market penetration and revenue growth.

: Budget constraints among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and non-profit organizations may reduce their ability to invest in advanced mass notification systems, impacting market penetration and revenue growth. User Resistance and Training Needs: Resistance from end-users and the demand for complete training programs to educate personnel on using mass notification systems effectively can slow down adoption rates and hinder market growth.

Global Mass Notification System Market: Opportunities

Integration with IoT Devices : The integration of mass notification systems with Internet of Things (IoT) devices provides opportunities for better real-time alerts and notifications, exceeding the reach and effectiveness of emergency communication systems.

: The integration of mass notification systems with Internet of Things (IoT) devices provides opportunities for better real-time alerts and notifications, exceeding the reach and effectiveness of emergency communication systems. Expansion in Emerging Markets : There is a higher potential for market growth in emerging economies where the adoption of mass notification systems is still relatively low but is expected to grow due to rapid urbanization, infrastructure development, and growth in awareness of the importance of public safety.

: There is a higher potential for market growth in emerging economies where the adoption of mass notification systems is still relatively low but is expected to grow due to rapid urbanization, infrastructure development, and growth in awareness of the importance of public safety. Customization and Personalization : Providing customizable and personalized notification solutions customized to specific industries and use cases, like healthcare, education, transportation, and manufacturing, can create opportunities for market differentiation and growth.

: Providing customizable and personalized notification solutions customized to specific industries and use cases, like healthcare, education, transportation, and manufacturing, can create opportunities for market differentiation and growth. AI and Data Analytics Integration: Using artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics capabilities to look into patterns, predict potential emergencies, and optimize communication strategies can improve the efficiency and effectiveness of mass notification systems, opening doors for innovation and growth in the market.

Recent Developments in the Mass Notification System Market

December 2023: Forsyth County Government launched "Alert Forsyth," a new emergency notification system allowing residents to receive live alerts via text, calls, or emails.

Forsyth County Government launched "Alert Forsyth," a new emergency notification system allowing residents to receive live alerts via text, calls, or emails. September 2023: Michigan State University police conducted a routine semesterly test of their alert system, like text, email, computer, app, & siren notifications, as no phone calls were made during the test.

Michigan State University police conducted a routine semesterly test of their alert system, like text, email, computer, app, & siren notifications, as no phone calls were made during the test. September 2023: FEMA announced that it would simultaneously test the Emergency Alert System & Wireless Emergency Alerts across the country. Also, bilingual message, in English or Spanish based on phone settings, marks the second-ever FEMA test for all cell phones.

FEMA announced that it would simultaneously test the Emergency Alert System & Wireless Emergency Alerts across the country. Also, bilingual message, in English or Spanish based on phone settings, marks the second-ever FEMA test for all cell phones. July 2023: Pitt County Emergency Management launched Hyper-Reach, an advanced emergency alert system for quick notifications through calls, texts, emails, and TTY/TDD service, allowing community safety in urgent situations.

