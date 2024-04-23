Detroit Lions Choose Verizon as their Official 5G Network

NEW YORK, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon today announced a new partnership with the Detroit Lions to be the “Official 5G Network of the Detroit Lions” and presenting sponsor of the halftime performance at the team's annually hosted Thanksgiving game.

As the Lions’ exclusive 5G and wireless services partner, Verizon will provide reliable connectivity designed to improve venue operations and enhance the fan and stadium experience for the next three years. This agreement builds on Verizon’s already extensive wireless infrastructure at Ford Field, which includes deployments of 5G Ultra Wideband, Private Wireless Network coach-to-coach communication, and 5G Edge Cashierless Checkout technology.

“We are excited to continue and grow our partnership with Verizon at Ford Field,” said Detroit Lions Chief Operating Officer Mike Disner. “Our partnership with Verizon has enabled us to elevate the Ford Field experience for fans, media and our staff through greater connectivity and network strength. We are thrilled that they will continue to be a part of our annual Thanksgiving Tradition in Detroit.”

To date, Verizon has made several network and stadium improvements to Ford Field to accommodate the rapid increase in data usage during games and entertainment events held at the stadium throughout the year. This includes Verizon’s Distributed Antenna System (DAS), a wireless network of antennas distributed throughout the property allowing for better performance/coverage and greater capacity using Verizon’s C-band spectrum, as well as a 5G mmWave system deployment in the stadium.

“The Lions have been a great technology partner to Verizon working behind the scenes with us for some time now. We’re glad to be able to make it official,” said Jonathan Nikols, Senior Vice President, Global Enterprise Americas, Verizon Business. “Whether they’re in the parking lot or on the 50-yard line, fans expect fast and reliable connectivity to power all their experiential desires. We look forward to working with the Lions organization over the next few years to position Ford Field as a prime example of what’s possible for the future of sports and live entertainment.”

In addition, Verizon has implemented its 5G Edge Cashierless Checkout technology in two food and beverage locations within the stadium. Located in sections 140 (Express Shop) and 226 (Little Caesars), these “powered by Verizon 5G” stores use Verizon’s network and AI-powered computer vision technology from AiFi to help provide fans with a quick and convenient way to purchase food and drinks onsite.

Solutions like 5G Edge Cashierless Checkout are part of the broader Verizon Business Connected Venue approach, which is rooted in its 5G investment in more than 75 large public venues in the United States, including some of the most iconic major sports and music venues.

Verizon brings a mix of public and private network capabilities and a robust technology ecosystem that enable leagues, teams, and stadium operators to create and deliver a first-class fan experience and achieve desired venue operations outcomes. Other examples include Verizon 5G Edge Accelerated Access for opt-in facial recognition ticketing and 5G Edge Crowd Analytics for traffic flow management. Learn more about Verizon’s Intelligent Venues and Arenas .

