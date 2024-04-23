Festi hf.: Financial results for Q1 2024

Key findings



Sale of goods amounted to ISK 32,223 million, compared to ISK 29,484 million in the previous year, an increase of 9.3% between years.

Gross profit from sales of goods and services amounted to ISK 7,033 million, an increase of 806 million or 12.9% between years.

Profit Margins from sales of goods and services were 21.8% and increases by 0.7 p.p. from Q1 2023 but decreases by 1.2 p.p. from Q4 2023.

Salaries and other personnel expenses increase by 7.5% and full-time equivalents by 2.5%.

EBITDA amounted to ISK 1,898 million compared to ISK 1,401 million in Q1 2023, increase of 35.5% between years.

Profit for the quarter amounted to ISK 202 million, or 2.9% of margin, a turnaround of ISK 293 million YoY.

Net cash from operating activities was ISK 538 million or 7.6% of margin, compared to ISK 1,238 million last year.

Equity at the end of Q1 2024 amounted to ISK 35,140 million with an equity ratio of 36.0%.

EBITDA forecast for the year 2024 is raised by ISK 300 million and is now ISK 11,500 – 11,900 million.





Ásta S. Fjeldsted, CEO:

Operating results in the quarter better than expected.

Commodity prices remain high like last year, as market uncertainty still remains due to the war in Ukraine and the Middle East. General wage increases in the labour market took effect during the quarter, raising wage costs by more than 5%. Inflation and interest rates remain high, affecting commodity prices and all operating costs. Great emphasis continues to be placed on reducing all operating costs through improved business processes and increased automation.

The company's EBITDA amounted to ISK 1,898 million (Q1 2023: ISK 1,401 million), an increase of 35.5% between years. Profit for the first quarter amounted to ISK 202 million, a turnaround of ISK 293 million between years. The outlook for the year is good, with the summer season ahead, which is the most important time of the year for the Group's operations. The EBITDA forecast for 2024 is raised by ISK 300 million to ISK 11,500-11,900 millj.kr.

Main projects going forward:

At Festi's Annual General Meeting on March 6, shareholders approved a proposal from the company's Board of Directors to implement a stock option program for all permanent employees of Festi Group. A presentation and introduction of the system for employees and an invitation to participate will take place from April 24 - 30. The results of the participation will be announced to the Stock Exchange before market opening on 2nd of May.

A presentation and introduction of the system for employees and an invitation to participate will take place from April 24 - 30. The results of the participation will be announced to the Stock Exchange It was stated in an announcement to the stock exchange on April 15 that the Competition Authority has accepted Festi's request to start conciliation talks on possible remedies associated with Festi’s acquisition of all shares in Lyfja hf. The conciliation talks have begun, but given the current deadline, the matter would have to be finalized no later than May 21.

The conciliation talks have begun, but given the current deadline, the matter would have to be finalized no later than May 21. N1 and Tesla have taken the first steps in the development of fast charging stations in accordance with a framework agreement signed this quarter and will soon open the largest EV charging facility of its kind in Iceland at Flugvellir in Keflavík with 25 charging points.

in accordance with a framework agreement signed this quarter and will soon open at Flugvellir in Keflavík with 25 charging points. N1 is also preparing to open six automated car washes and two self-service wash stations in the 2nd and 3rd quarters to further expand its service offerings in automotive services.

in the 2nd and 3rd quarters to further expand its service offerings in automotive services. Krónan is expanding its home delivery services in towns throughout Iceland, from its online store, Smart Store with turnover increasing by 26% year-on-year. During the quarter, Húsavík and Westman Islands were added, but before that Krónan offered home delivery to homes in the metropolitan area, Reykjanes Peninsula, South Iceland and North Iceland. Testing has begun with deliveries in the Eastfjords of Iceland, planned to officially open in the coming weeks.

with turnover increasing by 26% year-on-year. During the quarter, Húsavík and Westman Islands were added, but before that Krónan offered home delivery to homes in the metropolitan area, Reykjanes Peninsula, South Iceland and North Iceland. ELKO's new and better-located store in the arrivals hall of Keflavík Airport shows a 33% increase in sales between years in the first quarter. Ahead is the renovation of ELKO's store in Lindir in Kópavogur, which will be completed in the autumn. The store in Lindir has the second highest turnover out of 400 stores under the Elkjop brands in the Nordic countries.

shows a 33% increase in sales between years in the first quarter. Ahead is the renovation of which will be completed in the autumn. The store in Lindir has the second highest turnover out of 400 stores under the Elkjop brands in the Nordic countries. Festi Fasteignir was rebranded as Yrkir eignir in Q1. The change will be accompanied by a greater emphasis on disclosure of the Group's real estate operations, which is reflected, among other things, in these results.

The change will be accompanied by a greater emphasis on disclosure of the Group's real estate operations, which is reflected, among other things, in these results. Yrkir eignir has received three proposals for development of N1 service station into housing at Ægisíða in Reykjavik in a competition held by the company. The proposals can be found on the company's website yrkir.is by end of this week. The winning proposal will be selected in the coming weeks.

in a competition held by the company. The proposals can be found on the company's website yrkir.is by end of this week. As stated in a stock exchange announcement from the company on April 10, Festi and Hagar have decided to start preparations for the sale of their shares in the infrastructure companies Olíudreifing ehf., EBK ehf. and EAK ehf.

All in all, the companies operations are going well. Emphasis continues to be placed on revenue growth and margin improvement, while at the same time keeping control on all operating costs. The outlook for the year is good, but the next few months are key months for the Group's operation depending on increased number of incoming tourists that we are ready to service all over the country.

Attachments