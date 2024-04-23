ZEN IN THE CITY: PENTHOUSE AT I.M. PEI & PEI PARTNERSHIP ARCHITECTS CONDO MARRIES EAST AND WEST

New York, NY, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Architecture enthusiasts, prepare to be captivated. A new jewel is set to grace the skyline of Manhattan as Penthouse B at 33 West 56th Street debuts on the market. This exquisite residence at The Centurion, the first and only condominium in New York designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect I.M. Pei and Pei Partnership Architects, is newly reimagined by Interior Marketing Group, promising an unparalleled living experience in the heart of Midtown.

At more than 3,000 square feet, Penthouse B is a testament to architectural sophistication. Boasting four bedrooms and four bathrooms, this 12th-floor residence offers panoramic views of Midtown Manhattan amidst a landscape of skyscrapers and historic buildings.

Designed to inspire, the penthouse features oversized sound-insulated, floor-to-ceiling windows that bathe the interiors in natural light. Step inside to be greeted by an expansive living room adorned with gallery walls, a separate dining room, and an eat-in kitchen that would delight any culinary connoisseur. Ascending to the upper floor, visitors will discover the residence’s crown jewel - the master suite. With soaring nearly 14-foot ceilings and access to a private terrace, this sanctuary offers a retreat from the bustling city below.

“IMG’s staging team has transformed this home into a modern haven of serenity,” says Interior Marketing Group's CEO Cheryl Eisen. “Drawing inspiration from the building's architectural character, we created a design concept that seamlessly blends sophistication and functionality while elevating the generous ceiling heights and layout of the two-story space. We incorporated a bit of Asian influence within our selection of artwork and utilized a color palette of soft neutrals in beige, taupe, and ivory, evoking a sense of refinement and tranquility reminiscent of Asian design principles.”

Designed by the visionary architect I.M. Pei and Pei Partnership Architects, 33 West 56th Street stands as a testament to Pei's legacy of architectural excellence. Renowned for his iconic work such as the Pyramid at the Louvre in Paris and The Bank of China Tower in Hong Kong, Pei's foray into luxury condominiums culminates in this masterpiece of design and craftsmanship.

“The profound influence of I.M. Pei is evident in every detail of the building - from the lobby’s tranquil water garden to the exquisite limestone and wood accents throughout,” says Thomas Guss, the real estate broker representing this residence. “Yet, it's Penthouse B where Pei's vision truly shines. With nothing comparable on the market today, this residence offers a unique chance to own a piece of architectural history."

For more information about this property, please contact Thomas Guss at tg@nyr.com or 212-360-7000 ext. 103.

To learn more about Interior Marketing Group, please visit www.imgnyc.com.

