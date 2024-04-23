NetLogistik Named to Inbound Logistics Top 100 Logistics IT Providers Award 2024

DENVER, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetLogistik, the leader in powerful services that guide companies toward the digital transformation of the supply chain, announces the company has been selected as a Top 100 Logistics & Supply Chain Technology Provider for 2024 by Inbound Logistics magazine. NetLogistik was chosen for its implementation services and methodologies that help customers optimize and streamline supply chain operations.



"This is truly an honor to be named a top 100 logistics IT provider," says Jagan Reddy, Managing Director US at NetLogistik. "Our comprehensive software and hardware solutions ecosystem creates value for warehouse and logistics operations. Clients benefit from greater efficiencies, faster time to market, and lower costs."

"With technology in the logistics and supply chain space evolving rapidly, it's crucial to recognize and celebrate the companies driving innovation for shippers," says Felecia Stratton, Editor of Inbound Logistics. We are excited to uncover the trailblazers in the supply chain and logistics tech industry whose solutions are transforming the landscape. This recognition honors excellence and provides valuable insights into the evolving technological trends within our industry."

NetLogistik integrates and implements Blue Yonder, SAP, and Honeywell solutions, along with its own set of tools, including:

WEP – Warehouse Efficiency and Productivity is the WMS that grows the business and gives clients a competitive advantage.

NetLogistik Order Picking System (OPS) simplifies order-picking processes by leveraging alternative control tools to reduce picking times, improve productivity, and decrease errors.

TEP – Transportation Efficiency and Productivity – is a TMS that seamlessly syncs planning, tracking, and settlement to optimize the efficiency and accuracy of transportation operations. It provides complete visibility into orders, shipments, and deliveries while building strong relationships with suppliers, carriers, and customers through reliable, on-time performance.

Testing as a Service (TaaS) – Automated testing offering for accurate, reliable results and early detection of potential problems. NetLogistik’s TaaS can eliminate the need to procure, install, and learn testing automation solutions and the dedicated staff required to manage them – which can dramatically reduce overhead costs while speeding time-to-market.

The entire top 100 list can be viewed here: https://www.inboundlogistics.com/articles/top-100-logistics-it-providers/.

About NetLogistik®

At Netlogistik®, we are your trusted partner for digital supply chain management. With over two decades of experience and a team of over 600 logistics and commerce experts, we tackle your toughest business challenges. Our flexible services have earned the satisfaction of hundreds of clients across the US, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. We specialize in partnering with industry leaders like Blue Yonder to guide your digital transformation journey. Let us add unmatched value to your business, ensuring seamless and efficient logistics. Choose Netlogistik to grow your business and lead the way in the digital supply chain. For more information, visit netlogistik.com.

About Inbound Logistics

Inbound Logistics is the leading supply chain multimedia platform targeted toward decision-makers and thought leaders in the supply chain, logistics, and transportation sectors. The magazine's editorial mission is to help companies of all sizes optimize their supply chains by better matching demand signals to supply lines. More information is available at www.inboundlogistics.com.

