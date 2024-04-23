Government Regulations Pose Challenges, yet Opportunities Abound in Specialty Malt Market: Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del , April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The specialty malt market, encompassing caramel, roasted, and smoked malt, is set to be valued at US$ 3,102.40 million in 2024. It is projected to grow to US$ 4,250.30 million by 2034, with a compounded annual growth rate of 3.70%. This growth is attributed to the growing demand for specialty malt in the brewing industry and the popularity of craft beer.



The specialty malt market is driven by several factors, including:

Its high adoption rate due to its beneficial properties

The high demand for organic food products

The establishment of mega food parks and food and beverage manufacturing units



The market is also expected to grow due to advancements in technology, research and development techniques, productivity growth, population growth, government subsidies, abundant raw materials, and improved connectivity. However, government regulations are expected to limit the use of specialty malt and its derivative products, while high prices of organic food discourage consumers.

Tap into Market Opportunities and Stay Ahead of Competitors - Get Your Sample Report Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2439

Asia Pacific is set to record sky-high growth levels in the specialty malt market through 2034, followed by Europe and North America. Top producers include Japan, India, China, and Australia. Growth is expected due to rising per capita income and population, while Europe and North America collectively share a significant market share.

“The specialty malt market is expanding due to advancements in research and development, rising demand, multi-functionality, demand for craft beer, and proliferation of independent breweries. The growing popularity of malted beverages and craft beer among the young population, as well as a preference for organic ingredients, are driving growth.” - says Nandini Roy Choudhury (client Partner for Food and Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Key Takeaways from the Specialty Malt Market Report

The specialty malt market is experiencing considerable growth, with the United States forecasting a 2.1% CAGR.

The market in China is expected to rise at a 2.8% CAGR due to its urbanization and clean trends.

The United Kingdom’s specialty malt market is expected to develop at a 3.3% CAGR, driven by the increasing popularity of beer and non-alcoholic malt beverages.

Germany's market is expected to expand at a 2.5% CAGR due to its traditional beer brewing and the growing demand for organic and natural products.

India's specialty malt market is expected to inflate at a 4.2% CAGR through 2034, driven by the rising middle class, craft beer and microbreweries, and government initiatives to promote the food processing industry and encourage foreign direct investment.



Drive Your Growth Strategy: Purchase the Report for Key Insights! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/2439

Competitive Landscape of the Specialty Malt Market

The market is characterized by high product differentiation and innovation, driven by factors such as increasing demand for craft beer, growing disposable income, and changing consumer preferences towards healthy and organic products. Major players like British Foods PLC, Lantmännen Unibake, and ADM are investing in research and development to stay ahead.

Latest Development

In 2024, South Seas Distilleries and Breweries Private Limited, India's oldest malt whisky distillery, introduced its single malt whisky, The Crazy Cock, in Goa. The brand, known for matured malt whiskies, features the symbol of the rooster to represent unconventional thinkers and passion-driven individuals, expanding its portfolio and offering unique blends.

Key Companies

London Dairy Co. Ltd (UK)

Inc (USA), Conagra Brands

Daiya Foods Inc. (Canada)

General Mills Inc. (USA)

Grupo Bimbo S.A.B.de C.V.(Mexico)

Associated British Foods PLC (UK)

Lantmännen Unibake (Denmark)

Cole’s Quality Food Inc. (USA)

Aryzta AG (Switzerland)

Vandemoortele NV (Belgium)

Europastry S.A. (Spain)

Dun & Bradstreet

Danone SA (France), ADM (USA)



Access the Complete Report Methodology Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-2439

Key Segmentation

By Application:

Distilling Brewing

Baking

Non-alcoholic malt beverages

By Source:

Barley

Rye

Wheat



By Form:

Dry Specialty Malts

Liquid Specialty Malts

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

Have a Look at Related Reports of Food and Beverage Domain:

According to Future Market Insights research, during the projected period, the Root Beer market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4%. The market value is projected to increase from US$ 861.1 million in 2022 to US$ 1,457.0 million by 2032.

The global ginger beer market share is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 4.9 billion by 2023, accelerating with a moderate CAGR of 7.7% from 2023 to 2033.

The global beer fermenter market demand is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 1,152.2 million in 2023. From 2023 to 2033, the market is poised to register growth at a 3.4% CAGR.

The global beer dispensing machine market size is estimated to be US$ 888.7 million in 2023. It is projected to reach US$ 2,013.9 million by 2033.

The non-alcoholic beer market growth size is projected to reach US$ 21,345 million in 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 8% from 2023 to 2033. The market is set to reach US$ 45,019.5 million by 2033.

The global fruit beer market outlook is estimated to be valued at US$ 331 million in 2023. During the forecast period, the sales of fruit beer are expected to grow at a CAGR of 6%, surpassing US$ 595.5 million by 2033.

The Beer Brewing Machine Market trend is likely to hold the global market at a moderate CAGR of ~3.4% during the forecast period. The global market holds a forecasted revenue of ~US$ 42 Billion in 2022 and is likely to cross ~US$ 58.6 Billion by the end of 2032.

The saffron beer market is estimated to secure a valuation of US$ 1.2 Billion in 2023 and is estimated to rise to US$ 2.1 Billion by 2033. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

The global beer market keytrend value is set to reach a valuation of US$ 759.1 billion in 2023. This value is predicted to ascend to around US$ 1,679.5 billion by 2033. Notably, Sales of beer are poised to demonstrate a substantial CAGR of 7.6% throughout the forecast period.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube