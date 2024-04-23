[Latest] Global Injection Molding Market Size/Share Worth USD 431.6 Billion by 2033 at a 5.1% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Injection Molding Market Size, Trends and Insights By Material (Plastics, Metals, Others), By Application (Packaging, Consumables & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Building & Construction, Medical, Others) and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Injection Molding Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 278.3 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 285.5 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 431.6 Billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5.1% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.”

Injection Molding Market: Overview

Injection moulding is a high-volume production method for plastic components and products. It entails injecting molten material, usually thermoplastic polymers, into a mould cavity at high pressure.

Its features include great production efficiency, reproducibility, and the capacity to generate complicated geometries, making it one of the most preferred processes for producing plastic parts.

Several worldwide factors are influencing the injection molding market’s future trajectory. One noticeable trend is the growing need for sustainable and eco-friendly products and procedures, which is being driven by increased environmental awareness and laws.

To lessen the environmental effect of injection molding operations, manufacturers are progressively adding biodegradable and recyclable materials. Another trend is the use of modern technologies like automation, robots, and artificial intelligence to improve efficiency, accuracy, and productivity in industrial operations.

Furthermore, there is an increasing desire for product customization and personalization, which is driving the introduction of technologies such as 3D printing and digitalization in injection molding processes. Furthermore, there is a noticeable move towards durable and lightweight materials in industries including automotive and aircraft to increase fuel economy and performance.

By material, the plastics segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. Plastics are the key material driving the injection moulding market because of their versatility, low cost, and wide range of applications in sectors like as automotive, packaging, electronics, and consumer products, resulting in strong demand for injection moulding services.

By application, the packaging segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. Packaging drives the injection moulding market since it is widely used in a variety of sectors, including food, beverage, healthcare, and consumer products.

Injection moulding provides low-cost, customizable options for creating high-quality packaging components that satisfy varied market demands effectively.

The Asia-Pacific region dominates the injection moulding market because of its strong production sector, cost-effectiveness, skilled labour pool, rising consumer demand, and supporting government policies that foster industry expansion and innovation.

EVCO Plastics, located in De Forest, Wisconsin, is a well-known manufacturer of injection moulded plastics goods and services. Having a strong focus to quality, innovation, and client satisfaction, have proven a dependable partner for organizations looking for plastic options.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 285.5 Billion Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 431.6 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 278.3 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 5.1% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Material, Application, End User and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

CMI has comprehensively analyzed the Global Injection Molding market . The driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained in depth to depict an in-depth scenario of the market. Segment wise market size and market share during the forecast period are duly addressed to portray the probable picture of this Global Injection Molding industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, after market service providers, market giants as well as niche players are studied and analyzed extensively concerning their strengths, weaknesses as well as value addition prospects. In addition, this report covers key players profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends and dynamics in partnerships.

Injection Molding Market: Regional Insight

By region, Injection Molding market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific dominated the global Injection Molding market in 2023 with a market share of 44% and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033.

Asia Pacific’s thriving manufacturing sector is powered by the existence of a wide range of sectors, including automotive, electronic devices, consumer products and packaging. These sectors rely extensively on injection moulding to produce a wide range of components and products, including sophisticated car parts and electronic housings.

Furthermore, the Asia Pacific area provides a competitive edge in terms of cost-effectiveness and labour availability, making it a desirable location for industrial operations such as injection moulding. Lower labour costs, along with technological improvements, have resulted in the growing usage of automation and robots in injection moulding operations, hence increasing efficiency and lowering production costs.

Furthermore, the region’s fast growing middle-class population and rising disposable incomes have boosted demand for consumer items and automobiles, increasing the need for injection-moulded components. This rising consumer base has led firms to increase production capacity, driving up demand for injection moulding machines and services.

Moreover, supporting government efforts and favourable regulatory policies aimed at fostering manufacturing and industrial growth have helped to grow the injection moulding market in the Asia Pacific region. These measures include incentives for foreign investment, infrastructure development, and talent building programmes, all of which help the injection moulding business prosper.

In conclusion, the Asia Pacific region’s robust manufacturing ecosystem, cost advantages, growing consumer demand, and supportive policies collectively underpin its significant contribution to driving the injection moulding market forward.

List of the prominent players in the Injection Molding Market:

Haitian International Holdings Ltd.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries

Engel Austria GmbH

The Japan Steel Works Ltd.

Arburg GmbH + Co KG

Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd.

Milacron Holdings Corp.

KraussMaffei Group GmbH

Nissei Plastic Industrial Co. Ltd.

Toshiba Machine Co. Ltd.

Demag Plastics Group

Chen Hsong Holdings Limited

Dakumar Machinery Co. Ltd.

UBE Machinery Inc.

Wittmann Battenfeld Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Plastic Technology Co. Ltd.

Fanuc Corporation

Negri Bossi Group

Milacron LLC

Dongshin Hydraulic Co. Ltd.

Others

The Injection Molding Market is segmented as follows:

By Material

Plastics

Metals

Others

By Application

Packaging

Consumables & Electronics

Automotive & Transportation

Building & Construction

Medical

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

